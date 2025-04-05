Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian enjoy fun family cooking session with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian prepped pork as his elder daughter dug into the delicacy right away while the tennis legend captured the fun session. The business tycoon, Ohanian, often spends quality family time besides building his multi-million dollar empire.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married for almost eight years, and they share two daughters, Olympia and Adira. While Adira is still in her toddlerhood, the older one is venturing out, trying new sports like golf, or helping her father in the kitchen. She accompanies her parents to events and games and was even an integral part of her father's newest project, Seven Seven Invitational or Athlos in 2024.

In a recent X video, Ohanian posted a pork prepping session with his family. While he pulled apart the meat with his gloved hands, his wife captured the process, and Olympia made several attempts to have the delicacy from the aluminum foil container.

Ohanian also noted how the meat was not pork 'butt' but the shoulder part, saying:

"Prepping pork butt (which is actually shoulder—who named this?!) for the fam. Featuring: Olympia taste-testing straight from the serving plate, Serena documenting the madness, Adira just enjoying the the moment... and one very hopeful dog lol."

Serena Williams and her husband joined hands to largely invest in NWSL's new franchise, Angel City FC, which has been playing since 2022 and recently became the most-valued club.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian often bonds with his family over pancake-making

Ohanian and Adira at the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - (Source: Getty)

Ohanian has proven his worth as one of the most promising tech moguls in the US, having co-founded the online bulletin, Reddit. He has invested in several start-ups through his new venture, Seven Seven Six, and advocated for women in the sporting domain. Estimated at $ 150 million, Ohanian was named in Forbes' 30 under 30 list as well.

Besides balancing his career, Serena Williams's husband ensures that he makes his daughters' breakfast, especially pancakes. He once created a ballerina for his daughter and posted a timelapse video of the process on his X handle, captioning:

"Ballerina #PapaPancake for my Ballerina."

The eight-year-old once replaced her father in the kitchen to make burger-shaped pancakes for his younger sibling, Adira. Beaming with joy and pride, the 41-year-old wrote:

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister"

Serena Williams and her husband gifted Olympia a doll named Qai Qai in 2018. The doll, which had a physical appearance and a digitized version, was featured in several US magazines and amassed massive social followers.

