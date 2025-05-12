Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoys Stanley Cup playoffs thriller between Maple Leafs and Panthers

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was in attendance for the highly anticipated Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. The Reddit co-founder is a huge fan of sports and decided to visit the Amerant Bank Arena to witness the blockbuster.

The Round 2 clash of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers has been a topsy-turvy one so far. While the former clinched the opening two matches in thrilling fashion with 5-4 and 4-3 scorelines, the latter bounced back in Game 3 by winning it 5-4 in overtime. This result made Game 4 a crucial one for both sides.

With a lot on the line, Sergei Bobrovsky shut out the Maple Leafs, and important goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett helped the Panthers get a massive 2-0 win and level the tie at 2-2. The series will head back to Toronto for Game 5.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was in attendance to witness the Maple Leafs and the Panthers put on a show and shared a picture of a packed Amerant Bank Arena on his Instagram story.

via Alexis Ohanian's Instagram.

Before the hockey, he also enjoyed a fun Mother's Day weekend with his family and shared some images on X (formerly Twitter)

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Ohanian has shared his excitement for something hockey-related. Back in February, the Reddit co-founder had hailed the 4 Nations format, which replaced the All-Star Game this year and featured the hockey talents from Canada, USA, Sweden, and Finland fighting for a coveted prize.

"NHL really nailed this format. 4 Nations has been compelling AF," he tweeted.

Not only does Ohanian keep stating his love for sports, but he is also the owner of various sports franchises, such as the NWSL side Angel City FC and the TGL side Los Angeles Golf Club. He was also the brainchild behind the inaugural all-women track-and-field event, Athlos NYC, and recently challenged a troll who was trying to make fun of the event.

"Check back once the ratings are in" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian claps back at a troll mocking Athlos NYC

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Ever since achieving massive success with its inaugural edition, fans are excited for the second edition of Athlos NYC. One user on X (formerly Twitter) opined that the event had overtaken the Grand Slam Track by its decision to have Field events.

"Athlos just went one up on Grand Slam Track by adding Field events."

However, a troll decided to mock the event by stating,

"No one watching that shiii," the user wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issued a strong response to the above user, exhibiting his confidence in his project.

"Save this tweet! And check back once the ratings are in for ATHLOS."

The second edition of Athlos NYC is slated to take place on October 10, 2025, and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has expressed a desire to have Rihanna as the special musical guest.

