Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets real about 'rules' for Armenian men as he shows off his grilling skills

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has once again showcased his passion for grilling. He prepared a smoky, flavor-packed meal for his visiting father and stepmother, giving fans an up-close look at his latest culinary adventure - a mouthwatering batch of party ribs.

Ad

In addition to being the co-founder of Reddit and a prominent venture capitalist, Ohanian has developed a reputation for his love of cooking. He frequently shares his kitchen experiments online.

From crafting intricate pancake designs for his daughter, Olympia to perfecting the art of grilling, Ohanian has embraced the culinary world. His latest endeavor saw him firing up the smoker to prepare a special meal for his visiting father and stepmother, making the occasion even more meaningful.

Ad

Trending

Taking to his X account on Sunday, March 9, Ohanian shared a series of videos documenting the entire process of preparing his signature party ribs. He shared his lighthearted take on the Armenian cultural affinity for BBQ, writing:

"Every Armenian man wakes up one day at 40 and realizes they’re not grilling/smoking/BBQing enough meat and overnight they transform. These are the rules," he joked in the caption.

Ad

In the first clip, Ohanian excitedly explained the occasion behind the feast, saying:

"Alright, it's a Sunday and that means smoking meat. I got my dad and stepmom in town, so you know I had to do it right on this fine Sunday. Party ribs, they're back."

In a follow-up video, he gave fans a closer look at his grilling technique, explaining how the pre-cut ribs allowed for a quicker cooking process, stating:

Ad

"Alright, because these guys (party ribs) are all pre-cut, that means they're going to cook a lot faster. And we like that because that means we get to eat sooner. And, oh yeah, so we're smoking these meats all afternoon. Have them for dinner. It'll be nice. Slow and slow. Get it right."

He also made a playful reference to his flexible dietary habits, adding:

Ad

"For those who have been paying attention, you know I am a weekday vegetarian. But, you know, the weekends, I go ham. See you later, Dad."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian impressed daughter Olympia with his brisket skills

In Pictures: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, impressed his daughter Olympia with his brisket-making ability. In February 2024, he posted a snapshot of his kitchen test, mentioning that even though he eats primarily plant-based, he prefers to cook farm-raised meat on weekends.

Ad

"Now... I mostly eat veggies... Fresh eggs from the farm (daily) and on weekends I'll mess around with some small-farm meat and I got into the brisket game the last few weekends and really loving the process and the surprise of unwrapping it to discover how you did," Serena Williams' husband wrote in an Instagram post.

Ad

Tagging Olympia's Instagram, Alexis Ohanian went on to say that she has been enjoying his briskets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas