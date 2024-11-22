Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives his verdict on whether the American is better than him at karaoke

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently discussed that while he is confident in his grilling and gaming skills, there’s one area where his wife outshines him completely: karaoke. During a candid podcast conversation, Ohanian humorously highlighted this unexpected talent of Williams, showcasing their endearing and competitive relationship.

Appearing on the 'Spolitics' podcast with sports journalist Jemele Hill, the Reddit co-founder opened up about the dynamics of his relationship with Williams, particularly in areas where they challenge each other. Asked whether he excelled in any skills that might "tick off" his wife, Ohanian listed a few areas he considers his domain.

The 41-year-old began with his artistic abilities, recalling a fun anecdote of sketching alongside their daughter Olympia. He then touted his expertise in smoking and grilling, conceding, however, that Serena Williams was the superior baker in their family.

"This is easy. There are a lot of things I'm better at than her. I am a better artist. So we'll do little drawing classes. I'll fire up a YouTube channel where it's like a step by step drawing class, I'm like, "Olympia, what do you want to draw today?" And she'll be like, "a unicorn!" I'll be like, "cool." Serena knows, much better artist," Ohanian said.

"She would contest it, but I think I'm a better cook. She's a better baker, but I am a better cook. And that's simply because I really got into smoking and grilling. I obsess over stuff. We went to Austin, Olympia loved brisket, and I was like, "great, my baby is going to have brisket every weekend." Video games. Better than her at video games, not that that's much of a skill, but I'll take it. Game of H.O.R.S.E, yeah, her jump shot is terrible," Ohanian added.

Sharing a clip from the podcast on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ohanian delighted fans with his lighthearted commentary. A fan jokingly asked whether karaoke was another arena where Ohanian outdid Williams. In response, the entrepreneur admitted that his wife was better.

"Nah she got that," Ohanian replied.

Serena Willliams' husband Alexis Ohanian on X (formerly Twitter)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about being "seduced" by her culinary talents

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala (Image source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a story about how her cooking skills impressed him, revealing that his favorite dish made by the tennis star was "tacos".

Williams and Ohanian’s journey began in 2015 when the two met by chance at a hotel in Rome. Sparks flew, and the couple got engaged a year later at the same location where they first met. In November 2017, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in New Orleans.

In a recent interview with Lingo, the couple reminisced about their first date. Ohanian disclosed that the meal that won him over was, in fact, the delicious tacos she prepared.

"My favorite meal that you cook is the one that you seduced me with. It was tacos. That was the first meal you ever made for me. You brought out some tremendous tacos," Ohanian said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, Olympia, in September 2017, just two months before their wedding. In August 2023, their family grew with the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River.

