Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lost for words after Caitlin Clark's ex-rival leads TCU to 1st ever Elite Eight in March Madness

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, shouted out to TCU guard Hailey Van Lith, who single-handedly propelled TCU to their first-ever Elite Eight, defeating Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Elite Eighth qualification was also the fifth consecutive achievement for Lith.

Ad

Ohanian has always looked for opportunities to take women's sports to new highs. Married to the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Willams, he largely invested in the National Women's Soccer League's new franchise, Angel City FC, which is now the highest-valued soccer team in the NWSL.

Besides, the 41-year-old also left a lasting impact in the business world by hosting the one-of-its-kind women-only track event, Athlos, with the help of his new venture firm, Seven Seven Six. Continuing with his advocacy, he caught a glimpse of the women's basketball realm, where Caitlin Clark's ex-rival Hailey Van Lith earned her fifth straight Elite Eight in the recent Sweet 16 match-up with Notre Dame.

Ad

Trending

Lith single-handedly poured in 26 points and scored nine rebounds to outshine Notre Dame 12-10 in the final quarter. The massive achievement garnered the attention of Serena Williams' husband, who extended support to Lith on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian lauds Hailey Van Lith's achievement; Instagram - @alexisohanian

Ohanian made headlines by donating a large sum to his alma mater, the University of Virginia, to bring significant changes to the women's basketball program. In an interview with ESPN, he said:

Ad

"Starting Angel City and seeing the wave of investment in women's sports really has been inspiring. Women's basketball has popped up constantly on my radar, and lots of folks have been asking me about it. It's my alma mater. I am in New York a lot for work and I live in Florida, so Charlottesville is an easy stop in between, so I'll be catching quite a few games."

Ad

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian addresses the backlash from fans who predicted basketball will go down after Caitlin Clark's graduation

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian at the Business of Women Sports Summit - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams's husband has been a staunch supporter of women's sports and didn't shy away from addressing the critics who claimed that women's basketball would go down after Caitlin Clark's era ends. He responded to a post of Togethxr, which showed the striking rise in viewership of women's basketball.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she was the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer. In 2024, she started playing for the Indiana Fever team, winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award in her first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback