Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes eye-opening remark about astonishing range of 'genius and stupidity' in humanity

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian acknowledged that humanity's contrasting nature still surprises him. Despite being deeply involved in the people’s business, the entrepreneur acknowledged that while he should be accustomed to it by now, it still catches him off guard.

Taking to X, Ohanian shared his surprise at humanity’s contrasting nature. He wrote:

"I know I should know better, but I continue to be surprised by full the spectrum of genius and stupidity in humanity."

It is unclear what prompted Ohanian’s statement, as it was a standalone post. However, his words reflect his ongoing fascination with humanity’s unpredictable nature, despite his vast experience dealing with people.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his prediction for AI in 2025

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has a keen eye for emerging tech trends. He co-founded Reddit in 2005 with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz, which grew into one of the most popular online platforms. Later, the 41-year-old entrepreneur established Seven Seven Six (776), a venture capital firm.

On January 17, he took to Instagram to share his latest tech prediction, forecasting a major shift in AI hardware in 2025.

"One of the tech trends I am expecting in 2025 is for AI to finally have its hardware moment. I don't know what it's going to be. And if you've been paying attention to where we've been investing in 776, you might have a clue. But somehow we're going to get a breakthrough device that actually uses AI seamlessly to create, and this is important, an amazing user experience," Ohanian said.

"So far, we haven't had that amazing user experience with AI and hardware, but I think it's going to happen in 2025. So get ready because it's going to get very, very cool," he added.

Moreover, Ohanian recently made a bold claim regarding AI and job losses in the industry. According to the entrepreneur, AI will not directly replace humans, instead, humans who can operate AI better will take over.

"Something becoming abundantly clear: AI won’t take your job. Someone using AI better than you will," he wrote on X.

Serena Williams and her husband are a powerhouse duo in business and sports. While Williams owns WYN Beauty and Serena Ventures, Ohanian leads Seven Seven Six. They also co-own sports teams like Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

