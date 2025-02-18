Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian names $30M-worth actor who should've played him in a biopic, dismisses Timothée Chalamet idea

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared his thoughts on who should portray his younger self in a biopic. While he briefly considered Timothée Chalamet, the Reddit co-founder dismissed the idea and revealed the actor he felt was been a better fit.

In 2021, the Oscar-winning film 'King Richard' chronicled the inspiring story of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard and his quest to turn his daughters into tennis champions. Ohanian has now imagined what a biopic about him and his journey of founding Reddit would look like.

Alexis Ohanian expressed his belief that Josh Radnor, who starred in the popular sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' and is worth $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, would've been the perfect choice to play his younger self in a hypothetical biopic.

Although the 41-year-old entertained the possibility of Timothée Chalamet taking up the role, he quickly dismissed the idea as unlikely. Ohanian maintained that Radnor would've been the best choice but admitted that nobody was particularly interested in documenting the story of Reddit before it became a $40 billion company.

"If I could have somebody young Alexis in a biopic, who would it be and why? I think Josh Radnor would have been the most obvious choice back when he was my age. Now he's my age, so he doesn't look like a young me, he looks like an older me. Young me, I don't know, Timothee Chalamet? That's not likely," Ohanian said.

"If we could go back in time, Josh Radnor should have done it when he was in his 20s. But no one wanted to write the Reddit biopic back then because we were a fringe website and not worth $40 billion. Josh Radnor, you're my guy. You'll always be the celebrity I was told I looked the most like," he added.

Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters Olympia and Adira enjoy Lupita Nyong'o-starrer 'The Wild Robot'

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently enjoyed watching 'The Wild Robot' with their daughters Olympia and Adira. The animated science fiction film features a star-studded voice cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Kit Connor.

After watching the film, Ohanian gave a heartwarming shoutout to Nyong'o and the entire creative team behind the "beautiful" movie, sharing that their entire family absolutely loved it.

"Our whole family loved The Wild Robot. Give 'em all the awards. @Lupita_Nyongo + team you all made a beautiful film," Ohanian wrote.

While watching 'The Wild Robot' was a family experience, Alexis Ohanian was forced to watch 'Deadpool & Wolverine' alone because it was "too violent" for Serena Williams. Nevertheless, the Reddit co-founder enjoyed the experience and commended Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on their "great work."

