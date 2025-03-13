Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to reports of $250M-worth Eminem's new WNBA bid

Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, expressed his enthusiasm over reports of American rapper and songwriter Eminem signing on to join the bid to bring a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team to Detroit. Ohanian welcomed the Detroit-born rap legend's potential collaboration with the city's expansion efforts as a huge victory for the WNBA.

Detroit's bid for a WNBA team has been gaining traction recently, with Pistons owner Tom Gores spearheading a group of investors to bring professional women's basketball back to the city. Among them are Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, quarterback Jared Goff, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

According to an exclusive report by Sportico, Eminem, estimated to be worth $250 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is currently negotiating to join this bid. His association will bring huge star power and cultural appeal to the bid. Reacting to the reports, Ohanian, co-owner of the NWSL's Angel City FC and long an advocate for women's sports investment, expressed his eagerness for Eminem's inclusion in the endeavor. He posted on X:

"Love this for the WNBA. C'mon, Em!"

This initiative is a collective effort to reestablish a WNBA team in the Motor City, a decade and a half after the departure of the Detroit Shock. The Shock claimed three championships (2003, 2006, 2008) before relocating to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2009 and eventually transforming into the Dallas Wings.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian backed Eminem’s candid take on crafting hard-hitting diss tracks

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian during Sportico's event in New York (Source: Getty Images)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, supported rapper Eminem's frank assessment of recording diss tracks. Diss tracks have been an element of hip-hop for many years, and Eminem has had some of the most recognizable ones. His 2018 album Killshot was a retaliation to Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil,' which was a reaction to 'Rap God.'

Before appearing on Rhythm and Flow Season 2, a video of Eminem talking about diss tracks went viral.

"I've seen diss records kill people's careers. I made a few of those," Eminem said in the video.

Ohanian acknowledged the rapper's comments by posting a screenshot of his words on Instagram Stories.

Screengrab of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story (@alexisohanian)

In other news, Alexis Ohanian expressed his delight at Eminem dancing with his daughter Hailie at her wedding.

