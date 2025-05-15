Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals bold tactic he used in an argument with American that backfired

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently joked that he had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate counterpoints in arguments with the 23-time Major winner on multiple occasions. However, he also conceded that there were very few positives to his reliance on AI.

Ad

Ohanian is a multi-millionaire American technology entrepreneur, most notably known for having co-founded Reddit in 2005. The American currently works as a venture capitalist and has invested in many startups. Outside his business proceedings, he spends time with his wife and two children, Olympia and Adira River, in their Florida home.

On Wednesday (May 14), Alexis Ohanian took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to interact with the social media handle of Digg, a news aggregator, after they posted a fun video that talked about the pros and cons of using ChatGPT to win arguments. The 42-year-old insisted, tongue-in-cheek, in his reply that getting the help of AI didn't serve him too well in his arguments with Serena Williams in the recent past.

Ad

Trending

"Can confirm I’ve tried this and doesn’t help as much as I hoped it would," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote in his reply on Digg's video about ChatGPT on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian married Williams in November 2017 after the two were dating for nearly two years. The couple welcomed their elder daughter, Olympia, two months before their wedding. In August 2023, their second daughter, Adira River, was born.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wants his children to use AI with good understanding and agency

Earlier this month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talked in depth about the positive effects of using Artificial Intelligence, especially for his kids. The multi-millionaire advised that "emotional intelligence" should go hand-in-hand with AI while also expressing excitement at its future.

Ad

"I want to make sure that she (his kids) understands and has agency, that she has a kind of creativity, that she has a kind of empathy. That emotional intelligence, I think, exactly going to be a lot more valued," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said in a video on X.

"I am excited for that, because I actually think a lot of those things are the things that kind of make life more enjoyable as far as I am concerned. And if we have now we never to delegate a sort of raw horsepower and intelligence to an AI, I actually think it gives us more time to do things that make us more human," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ohanian is worth $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) with stakes in companies like Reddit, Initialized Capital, and Instacart, among other big names. He is also a co-owner in various sports franchises, including Chelsea F.C., Angel City F.C., and Los Angeles Golf Club. Notably, the Chelsea F.C. deal was signed recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas