Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals one particular thing he very badly wanted as a child

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed the video game that he wanted very badly as a child. He usually shares updates about his family and his interest in old video games on social media.

Ohanian shared a picture of the old video game Dino Riders on his X handle and expressed that even though he didn't "need" it now, he "wanted" it badly as a kid. However, showcasing his love for the game, he shared another picture of the same, opening up about it being his favorite video game during childhood.

In the first tweet on X, he wrote:

"I don't need this... I don't need this.."

Right after this tweet, Ohanian posted another one that read:

"But do you have any idea how badly I wanted this as a kid???"

This is not the first time Ohanian has showcased his love for video games. A few weeks ago, he opened up about his thoughts on a vintage video game idea featuring TGL by one of his followers. He uploaded a picture of himself playing a Chromatic first edition video game on X and wrote:

"Legit loving this game; now I want to make one of my own."

This post was followed by a suggestion from one of his followers, who gave the Reddit co-founder the idea of creating a new video game related to TGL. They wrote:

"TGL bundle would be dope, just sayin."

Impressed with this idea, Serena Williams' husband replied:

"What a good idea...."

Apart from this, Ohanian is also known for his business acumen. Besides Reddit, he has also helped support multiple projects related to women's sports over the course of his career.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about being recognized in public for the first time

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recalled the incident of being publicly recognized for the first time. He narrated the incident on X, revealing how he had gone to a Mexican restaurant in New York and his bill was paid by a busser who recognized him as 'the Reddit guy.'

"Okay, this is a funny one. I really don't remember the first time I was recognized in public. I do remember probably one of the first times I was recognized in public and benefited from it. I was getting lunch in New York. This Mexican Restaurant. This is like 2009, 2010. I asked for the check, and the server's like, 'Oh, that's fine, it's been taken care of'," Serena Williams' husband said.

He added:

"And I'm like, "What do you mean?" And she points over to one of the bussers. He just sort of nods at me, and gets back to work, and she says, "So-and-so, he told me you're the Reddit guy. Check's taken care of here. Your tacos are on us." And I was like, "Really?""

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founded Reddit with Steve Huffman and the late Aaron Swartz in 2005 after earning his degree in commerce and history from the University of Virginia.

