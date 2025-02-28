Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends out a message about "toxic" masculinity as he addresses "young men who feel disempowered and lost"

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, often shares his opinions and thoughts online. The 41-year-old recently revealed why he started his 'Business Dad' podcast while addressing the youth feeling "disempowered."

Ohanian shared a clip on Instagram, highlighting that many young people feel unsupported, leading them to follow the wrong influencers who promote toxic masculinity.

"There has been a tremendous void for a lot of young men who feel, disempowered, who feel lost, unsupported. And it's been filled by a lot of creators who are promoting some pretty toxic ideas around masculinity. And you've got folks who have actually not really accomplished very much. Who are talking as though they have and are still somehow giving advice that's shaping a lot of young men's perception of what success looks like," he said.

The tech entrepreneur revealed that this situation inspired him to start the Business Dad Podcast, which invites successful men from various domains who also prioritize fatherhood.

"It's one of the reasons I started the Business Dad Podcast, because I wanted to show widely successful men who have thrived in every industry imaginable, talk about how important it is to be a father. There is a healthier way to show masculinity. This is all about ideas of excellence and greatness not just in the work that we do, but the families we build," he added.

Moreover, in the captions, Ohanian urged redefining masculinity and emphasized that true success means excelling in career and fatherhood. Check out his clip below:

Ohanian aims to share valuable advice from his podcast guests with viewers. The Reddit co-founder recently invited his father, Chris, and discussed how entrepreneurship impacted their family involvement.

"I don't know what I'd tell a 30-year-old self": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian emphasized the importance of taking guidance from experienced folks

Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian at Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, frequently shares his thoughts online. The Reddit co-founder recently shared some advice he would give to the person he was at 30. All in all, Ohanian emphasized the importance of learning from those who have already experienced the journey.

"God, I don't know what I'd tell a 30-year-old self. I think I would have done a better job of seeking out folks who were a few years ahead of me in where I was and where I wanted to go and seeking out their advice. I think there were a lot of situations I would have handled better if I just had someone in my corner who had more expertise. And on the whole, it wouldn't change much," Serena Williams' husband said.

Watch the clip shared by Alexis Ohanian below:

Ohanian currently leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, through which he organized the all-women track meet last year, named Athlos NYC.

