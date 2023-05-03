After Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared the news at the 2023 MET Gala that they were going to become parents for a second time, Ohanian revealed that he was sporting a bracelet at the event that said "papa".

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, surprised the world as she was seen with a baby bump at one of the most high-profile fashion gatherings on Monday, May 1. Speaking to a journalist alongside Ohanian, she confirmed the news by saying that there were "three of us" on the red carpet.

Even the 40-year-old Reddit co-founder later expressed his excitement as he remarked that the couple loved performing the role of parents and that their daughter Olympia always wished to have a younger sibling.

"Mama (@serenawilliams) & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Ohanian also took to social media on Tuesday to draw attention to a particular detail in his look for the MET Gala — a special bracelet with the word "papa" on it. He added that "papa" was a better title than CEO, owner, executive chairman, or any of his other extraordinary achievements in life.

"Details matter. Thanks, @gucci @yugalabs. PAPA is the best title I've ever held: better than CEO, owner, executive chairman," Ohanian wrote.

In her retirement note that Williams wrote for Vogue last August, she mentioned that the couple had been trying to get pregnant once again but didn't want to have the baby while she was still active on the WTA tour. She played her last professional match a month later in the third round of the US Open.

When Serena defeated her sister Venus to lift her final Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, she was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia, who was born in September of that year.

Alexis Ohanian impressed with Serena Williams' style of announcing pregnancy

2022 US Open

Serena Williams was at her creative best when revealing that she was expecting a second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian as she took to Instagram and wrote:

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour [Vogue editor-in-chief and MET Gala co-chair] invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Ohanian praised his wife for her unique method of breaking the news to the world.

"Serena Williams does everything with style - including baby announcements," he wrote.

Ohanian's Instagram stories

At the 2023 MET Gala, Serena Williams was photographed with Roger Federer. Andy Roddick and Matteo Berrettini also attended the fundraiser in New York.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes