Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian swoons over $70,000,000-worth Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible performance for Bucks

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian praised Giannis Antetokounmpo on his latest performance for the NBA side Milwaukee Bucks. He emphasized how the Greek star made a top draw display "look casual".

The Bucks faced Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Antetokounmpo steered his side to a 126-113 win over the Sixers. He became the first player in the league's history to score 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 20 assists in a match. With Thursday's defeat, the Sixers extended their losing streak to ten matches.

After the match, Ohanian took to social media to commend Antetokounmpo. He shared Antetokounmpo's impressive stats from Thursday night, suggesting that such numbers were nothing new.

"My guy makes it look casual. Just another day at the office," Serena Williams' husband wrote on X.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose net-worth is estimated to be $70,000,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth), has been one of the standout performers for the Bucks this season. He currently averages 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per match. His average points per game of 30.4 is the second highest in the NBA, only behind Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This is not the first time that Ohanian has shared his admiration for Antetokounmpo. He posted an encouraging message when the the Bucks star surpassed the 20,000 NBA points mark last month. The American entrepreneur backed him to unlock even higher milestones in the future. Antetokounmpo became the 52nd player to cross the 20,000 points mark in the league's history.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's dream NBA draft pick for New York Knicks is Giannis Antetokounmpo

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian at the 2024 Sportico's Invest in Sports New York Event (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian stated in February that his dream draft pick for the NBA side New York Knicks is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

An analyst recently asked social media users which player could strengthen their team's chances of winning the championship.

"If you had only one draft pick and that pick could get you ANY player for your team to win a championship ... who would you trade for? (current players only)," the analyst asked.

Ohanian, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, expressed his desire to bring Antetokounmpo to the New York-based side. The 30-year-old had won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021.

"Giannis on the Knicks," Ohanian wrote.

The New York Knicks are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference standings, two places ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. The two sides met last week, with the Knicks edging out a 116-107 win.

