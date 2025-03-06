Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hypes up $70,000,000-worth Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks star surpasses historic 20,000 NBA points

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent an encouraging message to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar unlocked a new career milestone by surpassing the 20,000 NBA points mark. The Nigerian-Greek becomes the 52nd man in history to add his name to the illustrious list.

Antetokounmpo has been one of the most prolific players to ever play in the NBA and keeps adding to his already impressive basketball resume with new milestones. He joined the Bucks in 2013 and has not disappointed his side's trust in him, giving them the NBA trophy, in 2021, as well the NBA Cup, in 2024. It is worth noting that the 30-year-old was adjudged the MVP on both occasions.

The Bucks took on the Dallas Mavericks on March 5, who have been having a season to forget, where Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard scored a staggering 32 and 34 respectively, helping their side clinch a statement 137-107 win. They are currently enjoying a four-match winning streak.

During his performance, the 'Greek Freak', as lovingly called by his fans, surpassed the 20,000 points mark and became the sixth-youngest man to do so behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Michael Jordan.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reshared the Milwaukee Bucks' Instagram post, celebrating $70 million-worth Giannis Antetokounpo's (according to Celebrity Net Worth) milestone, on his story and sent him an encouraging message,

"Onward to 30,000, Get em Giannis Anteokounmpo," Ohanian wrote.

Via Ohanian's Instagram (@alexisohanian)

It is worth noting that Antetokounmpo is close friends with Williams and Ohanian and they often interact with one another on social media. The Reddit co-founder recently bought an adorable figurine of the Greek basketball star, who was delighted with Ohanian's purchase.

The American entrepreneur recently revealed the dream player he wants to draft in his side, the New York Knicks.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo to be his dream NBA draft

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

A user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned basketball fans who was the one dream player they would want on their team, who could bolster their chances of winning a championship.

"If you had only one draft pick and that pick could get you ANY player for your team to win a championship ... who would you trade for? (current players only)"

Serena Williams' husband, who is a huge lover of sports, revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo would be his dream signing to the New York Knicks.

"Giannis on the Knicks."

Ohanian also recently shared a comical reaction to Antetokounmpo expressing his desire to join the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

