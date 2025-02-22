Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teases exciting collaboration with a WNBA star for trading cards unboxing ft. Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian stirred the WNBA and collector communities by sharing a photo of his latest acquisition - a box set of 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Basketball Hobby Boxes. Ohanian, known for supporting women's sports, playfully asked his followers whether he should keep the box sealed or unbox it, hinting at a potential on-camera reveal with a WNBA star.

Released on February 12, 2025, this trading card set celebrates the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) with autographs, parallels, and inserts featuring current stars and legendary players. The hobby box is a collector's treasure trove, offering 12 packs per box, 12 cards per pack, and the highly sought-after autographs of top WNBA players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Basketball Hobby Box, retailing at over $1000, has quickly sold out. With 24 Prizm parallels and 10 inserts per box, including the visually stunning Color Blast, Groovy, and Pioneers series, the hobby box promises a mix of rarity and aesthetic appeal that is irresistible to fans and collectors.

On Friday, February 21, Alexis Ohanian took to X to share a picture of the coveted hobby boxes. Ohanian turned to his followers for advice, asking whether he should keep the set intact or unbox it. Adding to the intrigue, he hinted at the possibility of filming an unboxing session alongside a WNBA star, writing:

"Should I save? Or rip? If I rip... I think I wanna do it on camera with a WNBA star."

Ohanian’s involvement with women's sports is well-documented. In addition to being the husband of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, he has actively invested in female athletes. He co-founded Angel City FC, a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team, and founded an all-women track startup, Athlos.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian amazed by Caitlin Clark’s unique trading card

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was fascinated by an exceptionally rare Caitlin Clark trading card. Last month, trading card marketplace Alt announced that the Caitlin Clark En Fuego Gold Vinyl 1/1 card was up for auction with a perfect PSA 10 rating.

Ohanian shared the card on his Instagram story, showcasing his excitement over its rarity.

"This is a dope Caitlin Clark 1 of 1," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian is a well-known trading card collector with an extensive collection spanning basketball, boxing, racing, and superhero themes. His most prized set includes over 4,500 Serena Williams cards, valued at around $2.5 million.

