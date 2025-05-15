Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian treated to exclusive private screening of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible

Tennis legend Serena Williams enjoyed a fun evening out with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, as the couple was invited to attend an exclusive private screening of the latest movie from the “Mission: Impossible” film series—The Final Reckoning. The movie is set to be released to the public on May 23, but Williams and Ohanian were among the lucky ones to have watched the movie before the world did.

Ad

Williams has become a regular at social events since her retirement in 2022. The American remains one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as she won an unparalleled 23 Grand Slam titles—the most by a woman player in the Open Era. Williams also teamed up with her sister Venus Williams to clinch 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, taking her tally to a stunning 37 Major titles.

Ohanian is an American investor and entrepreneur and the co-founder of the micro-blogging site Reddit. He has since invested in numerous tech companies and is also a massive sports fan, as he recently rued the Washington Wizards’ luck at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Ad

Trending

The duo attended a private screening of the Mission: Impossible movie series, which features Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in his trademark role as Ethan Hunt. This is the eighth installment of the movie series, which has set the benchmark for action/thriller movies and has won awards and accolades aplenty.

Williams shared an image of Ohanian and herself beside the film’s poster with the caption:

“A private early screening of @MissionImpossible @TomCruise”

Ad

Screengrab of Serena Williams' Instagram story. Source: Instagram @serenawilliams

Serena Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017 and have two children. Their first daughter, Adira, was born in 2017, while they welcomed their second daughter, Olympia, in 2023.

Ad

Serena Williams enjoys a romantic coffee date with her husband in New York

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Source: Getty

A couple of days before the movie screening, Serena Williams was spotted enjoying a romantic coffee date with her husband, Ohanian, in New York. The couple was in the city to attend a charity event hosted by the Robin Hood Foundation. The event featured performances from musicians The Weeknd and Keith Urban.

Ad

Interestingly, Ohanian’s venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, had donated $25 million to the Robin Hood Foundation’s childcare program.

Despite having a packed schedule and attending the charity event, the couple took time out for a romantic coffee date, as Serena Williams shared images of them enjoying a coffee in an outdoor location.

Williams and Ohanian often share updates from their lives on social media and recently posted about how they have planned a fun weekend trip with their daughters for the upcoming weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas