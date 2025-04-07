Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian turns daughter Olympia's "umbrella holder" before preparing scrumptious feast

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a heartfelt moment with their daughter, Olympia, holding an umbrella over her to shield her from the heat. The Reddit co-founder also offered a glimpse of the feast he had prepared on his barbecue.

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently leads a venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, which majorly invests in early-stage businesses. However, the 41-year-old hasn't limited himself to entrepreneurship alone; he also takes time out from his busy schedule for his family.

The Reddit co-founder often shares glimpses of his online life, highlighting heartwarming moments with daughters Olympia and Adira. In a recent outing, Ohanian took it upon himself to hold an umbrella for Olympia as she walked along a wooden ramp over a river. He shared the picture on his Instagram story.

"Umbrella Holder," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

Serena Williams' husband later shared a clip of preparing an amazing barbeque feast. Ohanian detailed the process behind his pork ribs recipe.

"We got here today, good party ribs, and then with the beef showing up here. These are going to take a little bit of time, but I am not mad about it. We'll be able to feast on pork ribs. In the meantime, about to pull these, get them on the foil, get them bathed in some good sauce and farm honey," he said.

Have a look at his Instagram story below:

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

Alexis Ohanian has often shared his passion for cooking online. He was recently seen preparing charred pork for his family, while Olympia desperately tried to pick up pieces from a foil container.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared daughter Olympia's newfound passion for baking

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at Athlos NYC - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband frequently makes pancakes for his daughters and also involves the little ones in the activity. In fact, the Reddit co-founder's elder daughter, Olympia, recently showcased her skills by baking scrumptious pastries using fresh strawberries from their farm.

"Strawberries from the farm and a daughter who loves to bake—how lucky am I??? Big fella needs to live in the gym," Ohanian posted on X.

Ohanian frequently speaks at length about the remarkable qualities of his daughters. In a Q&A poll he hosted last year, he shared that his favorite part of being a girl dad is discovering the unique traits his daughters possess and that the experience keeps getting better.

The Reddit co-founder married 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in 2017, just two months after Olympia's birth. Meanwhile, their younger daughter, Adira, who is currently a toddler, was born in 2023.

