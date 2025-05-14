Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wishes for luck after getting his hands on Venus Williams' vintage trading card

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, proudly showed off his latest acquisition as he got his hands on a vintage trading card featuring Venus Williams. The trading card is a throwback to Venus’ teenage days when she wore beads in her coloured hair.

Ad

Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and is an entrepreneur who has invested in numerous tech companies, including the likes of Patreon. Ohanian has been married to Serena since 2017 and shares a deep passion for sports. He used to regularly attend Serena’s matches during her playing days.

Serena Williams retired from the sport in 2022 after a stellar career, which saw her win an incredible 23 Grand Slam titles. She was among the greatest players of her time as she clinched the most number of Grand Slam titles to be won by a woman since the Open Era and also held on to the world number one spot for 319 weeks.

Ad

Trending

Ohanian shares a warm relationship with Serena's sister, Venus, and recently shared how he had gotten hold of vintage trading cards, printed by Sports Illustrated Kids. The photo of Venus is a throwback to the time when she had braided and bleached her hair in her early days.

Ohanian shared the picture on X with the caption:

“Wish me luck on the rip ⁦ @Venuseswilliams”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena and Venus Williams were recently spotted together at the 2025 Met Gala. Serena shone in the limelight as she wore a stunning icy blue Moncler gown, while Venus donned a lovely green ensemble.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word reaction to Mavericks winning NBA Draft Lottery

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian is a big basketball fan and was among the prominent voices who reacted to the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 13. The Mavericks defied the odds to get the chance to have the first choice at the NBA Draft, where they will go after the very sought-after Cooper Flagg.

Ad

Ohanian, who is a fan of the Washington Wizards, was surprised just like everyone else and highlighted the plight of the Wizards fans on X, writing:

"Meanwhile Wizards fans like 😩😩😩"

Expand Tweet

Away from the NBA Draft, Ohanian and Serena were spotted enjoying a romantic date later that evening as they were in New York to attend a charity event hosted by the Robin Hood Foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"