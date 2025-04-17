Serena Williams' husband gets honest about daughter Olympia's innocent outlook on 'old white guys' at golf courses

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, never shies away from sharing some unique qualities of their daughters. He recently shared his experience of taking Olympia golfing every Sunday, disclosing her unique perspective on "old white guys" at golf courses.

Ad

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently leads his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six. Although deeply involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, the 41-year-old makes plenty of time for his family, especially his two adorable daughters, Olympia and Adira.

The Reddit co-founder has also developed a fondness for sports, just like his elder daughter, Olympia. He often takes the seven-year-old to enjoy cheerful golfing sessions, documenting their experiences in photos and videos shared online.

Ad

Trending

Ohanian, who frequently shares his views on numerous topics online, recently shared that he feels blessed to be a father of two daughters. He also shared his experience of being Olympia's "daddy caddy" during their weekly golfing sessions.

"Being blessed to have two black daughters in particular helps me reframe even some of the most subtle things. So I take Olympia golfing every Sunday. I am her daddy caddy. I don't know how to play golf, I never played golf. And so we'll go out there, and I am terrible but we have a good instructor who's also a woman," he said in a clip shared on X.

Ad

Ohanian further shared that Olympia not just believes that the sport is for girls but also assumes that the older white men at the range are simply dads waiting for their daughters, exactly like he does.

"We'll start on the driving range for about thirty minutes, we'll hit balls. And then she goes with Brittany, her nand they go hit balls, and do like real golf stuff. It only dawned on me recently - this whole time, Olympia thinks that golf isn't just for girls, but she also thinks that all the old white guys on the driving range are just dads, waiting to pick up their daughters who play golf," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian previously admitted that Olympia is a better golfer than him. The duo indulges in numerous recreational activities, from making pancakes to fishing and playing video games, with Ohanian sharing them online.

"The extra blessing of the perspective that I have from this daughter who I obviously love unconditionally": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Business of Women Sports Summit - Image Source: Getty

Later in the clip, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reflected on his unconditional love for Olympia, which allows him to see the world through her innocent and positive view.

Ad

"How else would I have that moment right? The extra blessing of the perspective that I have from this daughter who I obviously love unconditionally, but who I get to sort of see glimpses of the world through. And this is one of the really positive things," he said.

"I know this is going to be harder conversation in the future, but this is all the more reason why I feel compelled to do this work that aligns with so many things that I care about, as well as I think will be very successful financially and it just feels good," he added.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the Reddit co-founder frequently shares his life experiences with his daughters online. He previously shared the best aspect of being a father of two adorable daughters, stating that he gets to learn unique things about them.

Ohanian coincidentally met 23-time Major champion Serena Williams in 2015, and since then the power couple began dating. They exchanged vows in 2017, shortly after welcoming their elder daughter, Olympia. Williams and Ohanian welcomed their younger daughter Adira in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akchhat Bachheti Akchhat is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda. All that drew his attention to the sport was his dad, who used to play it earlier. Being an avid tennis enthusiast, Akchhat is prompt to provide detailed insight into the latest news through his articles. Other than being a loyal Rafael Nadal fan, he has a deep passion for cricket and combat sports. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas