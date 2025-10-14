  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams 'keeps getting photobombed' by daughter Adira while trying to pose in a stylish red dress, husband Alexis Ohanian reacts

Serena Williams 'keeps getting photobombed' by daughter Adira while trying to pose in a stylish red dress, husband Alexis Ohanian reacts

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:22 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Serena Willams gets photobombed by daughter Adira, getting a reaction from u=husband Alexis Ohanian, (Source: Getty Images)

Serena Williams kept getting photobombed by her daughter as she tried to take a picture of herself in a red dress. It was her younger daughter, Adira, who kept getting into the picture, making up for an adorable moment.

Ad

Williams was recently seen at Athlos, a track and field meet consisting of only female athletes, organized by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian has been a vocal supporter of women's sports and is targeting to make the Athlos event even bigger by adding a certain F1 element to the field of Athletics by holding multiple Athlos meets in multiple cities.

Serena Williams was at the Athlos event in 2025, where she was the one who handed out the trophies to the victors, and was also involved in a special felicitation to Jamaican track and field legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Back home, Williams got in an adorable moment with her younger daughter, Adira, who kept photobombing her mother, who was trying to click herself in a stylish red dress.

"Just a mom who trying to take a picture but i keep getting photobombed." Williams posted
Ad

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to this cute mother-daughter moment on Instagram, saying

"DEEDEE!!!!!" Ohanian commented
Serena Williams&#039; husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to American&#039;s photobombing moment with daughter Adira, (Source: Instagram)
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to American's photobombing moment with daughter Adira, (Source: Instagram)

Serena Williams pulled the curtain on her legendary career back at the 2022 US Open, where she was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Ad

"Invest in women"- Serena Williams on supporting women's sports

Serena Williams has been one of the most powerful voices in advocating for women's sports to be as visible as men's. At Athlos, she claimed that if there were sufficient and repeated financial investments in the field of women's sports, then it would become an attractive product.

"Yeah, and it's like invest in women, it happens over and over again, you have a successful product. We have a sold-out crowd tonight, and these women and excited to come out here and run their best, and you know, show up on a big stage," said Williams
Ad

Williams went on to say that financial support for women's sports would be a support for some great athletes who had been putting their best on-field performances for years, and are only getting attention now.

"Also, about believing in women who are great, and women's sports are like,' Oh, they are so cool now.' They have been cool; you guys have finally just noticed.

Williams owns multiple women's sports teams, such as the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA and the Angel City FC in NWSL.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by SAGNIK DATTA
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications