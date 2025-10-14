Serena Williams 'keeps getting photobombed' by daughter Adira while trying to pose in a stylish red dress, husband Alexis Ohanian reacts

Serena Williams kept getting photobombed by her daughter as she tried to take a picture of herself in a red dress. It was her younger daughter, Adira, who kept getting into the picture, making up for an adorable moment.Williams was recently seen at Athlos, a track and field meet consisting of only female athletes, organized by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian has been a vocal supporter of women's sports and is targeting to make the Athlos event even bigger by adding a certain F1 element to the field of Athletics by holding multiple Athlos meets in multiple cities.Serena Williams was at the Athlos event in 2025, where she was the one who handed out the trophies to the victors, and was also involved in a special felicitation to Jamaican track and field legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Back home, Williams got in an adorable moment with her younger daughter, Adira, who kept photobombing her mother, who was trying to click herself in a stylish red dress.&quot;Just a mom who trying to take a picture but i keep getting photobombed.&quot; Williams postedWilliams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to this cute mother-daughter moment on Instagram, saying&quot;DEEDEE!!!!!&quot; Ohanian commentedSerena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to American's photobombing moment with daughter Adira, (Source: Instagram)Serena Williams pulled the curtain on her legendary career back at the 2022 US Open, where she was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.&quot;Invest in women&quot;- Serena Williams on supporting women's sportsSerena Williams has been one of the most powerful voices in advocating for women's sports to be as visible as men's. At Athlos, she claimed that if there were sufficient and repeated financial investments in the field of women's sports, then it would become an attractive product.&quot;Yeah, and it's like invest in women, it happens over and over again, you have a successful product. We have a sold-out crowd tonight, and these women and excited to come out here and run their best, and you know, show up on a big stage,&quot; said WilliamsWilliams went on to say that financial support for women's sports would be a support for some great athletes who had been putting their best on-field performances for years, and are only getting attention now.&quot;Also, about believing in women who are great, and women's sports are like,' Oh, they are so cool now.' They have been cool; you guys have finally just noticed.Williams owns multiple women's sports teams, such as the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA and the Angel City FC in NWSL.