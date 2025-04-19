Serena Williams lays bare the reason she "sadly hid" from her daughters Olympia and Adira on their holiday

American tennis legend Serena Williams recently shared why she 'sadly hid' from her daughters, Adira and Olympia, during their holiday. The 43-year-old cherishes spending time with her daughters and often shares their experiences.

Williams recently shared a playful post on X, revealing that she took a 10-minute break by hiding from her daughters. She wrote that she was relaxing on her Lincoln Navigator with the massage seats on, seeking a moment of piece for herself.

"I’m in my car…. my Navigator To be exact I’ve got the Massage seats on. I’m sadly Hiding from my kid. Today is a holiday and no school. 🙈🙈 Judge away I don’t care I need 10 mins," she wrote.

As mentioned earlier, the former World No. 1 often gives fans a glimpse into her life on social media. In a recent clip, she was seen riding in a car with her younger daughter, Adira, as the popular children song 'BINGO' played in the background.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in the Open Era. The former World No. 1 turned professional in 1995 and won 23 Grand Slams titles during the course of her illustrious career, the most by any women in professional tennis. She also won 4 Olympic gold medals and became the only player to complete a career Golden slam in both singles and doubles.

"When Olympia tells Adira no, I'm just like, ‘Excuse me, you have to share": Serena Williams on her daughters

Serena Williams at Cloud9 Champion's Day With Serena Williams - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Time Magazine recently, Serena Williams hailed herself as a "wonderful mom," noting that women usually don't give themselves credit in terms of their responsibilities.

"I’m a wonderful mom. I think we, as women, don’t give ourselves credit, but I’m a great mom. I really am. I do everything. I'm freaking the room mom at Olympia’s school this year," Serena Williams said.

Williams further said that while she doesn’t pamper Adira, it’s tough for her not to give her attention. She added that when her elder daughter, Olympia, tells Adira “no,” it triggers her, and she reminds the seven-year old to share and be kind.

"I try to be less on baby [Adira], but she's just so cute. How do you not give her all the attention in the world? Oh my God. It’s so hard. When Olympia tells Adira no, I'm just like, ‘Excuse me, you have to share’ because it's triggering," she added.

Williams is married to renowned tech entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple met in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. Their elder daughter, Olympia, was born shortly before their marriage, and they welcomed Adira in 2023.

