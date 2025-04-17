Serena Williams makes her feelings known about husband Alexis Ohanian's clap back after questionable take on her and Kendrick Lamar's act

Serena Williams recently broke her silence on Stephen A. Smith's criticism of her in the aftermath of her crip walk performance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime act. The former WTA No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam title winner went on to laud her husband Alexis Ohanian's response to Smith as well.

Ad

Time published an interview of Williams on Wednesday, April 16, to honor her inclusion in the distinguished magazine's list of 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2025'. During the interview, Williams was asked about her thoughts on what American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith said about her in light of her sensational Super Bowl LIX appearance on Sunday, February 9, this year.

At the time, Serena Williams performing the crip walk to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' was perceived by many as a shot fired by the 43-year-old in the direction of Drake, her ex-boyfriend. This perception was further fueled by the fact that she danced to 'Not Like Us', which is essentially a diss track Lamar wrote targeting Drake. Smith's perception was similar, and he brought up Williams' husband Ohanian without naming him.

Ad

Trending

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**. Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye-bye," Smith said on First Take, an ESPN sports talk show.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian later responded to Smith via a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). Ohanian served a reminder to the sports television personality regarding Williams' performance of the crip walk at Wimbledon after winning the women's singles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He also sent Smith a clip of Super Bowl LIX winners Philadelphia Eagles dancing to 'Not Like Us' following their victory.

Ad

Ohanian summed it all up with the following message:

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

In her recent interview with Time, Williams ridiculed Smith's criticism and praised the way her husband dealt with it.

"I thought it was hilarious. He’s allowed to have his personal opinion. But did you see my husband’s remark? It was so eloquent," Williams said.

Ad

Not long after raising eyebrows with her crip walk at Super Bowl LIX, the former No. 1 shared her thoughts on what would have happened had she done it with the same intensity at Wimbledon.

"I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams performing during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show (Source: Getty)

Videos of Serena Williams' Super Bowl LIX crip walk didn't take long to go viral. The tennis legend later felt compelled to reflect on it. Williams opined that her 2012 crip walk at Wimbledon was nothing close to what she performed during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show. She also suggested that she would have been financially penalized had she done it the same way at Wimbledon.

Ad

"Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined," Williams said.

The 2022 US Open marked Serena Williams' final outing in professional tennis. She reached the third round of the prestigious hardcourt Major, but was surprisingly ousted at this stage by underdog Ajla Tomljanovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas