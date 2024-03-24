"Serena Williams' mental toughness is unparalleled...I hope I don't get killed" - Christina McHale recalls facing her 'idol' in Wimbledon 2016

Christina McHale recently recounted her experience of taking Serena Williams to three sets in the second round of Wimbledon 2016.

McHale was one of the most promising players on the WTA in the last decade. The American won her lone pro title at the 2016 Women's Japan Open and retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open.

The former World No. 24 recently appeared on the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast. She was asked about her Wimbledon encounter against her childhood 'idol' Serena Williams, which she lost 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-4. In response, the 31-year-old asserted that she was initially scared at the prospect of facing her compatriot in such an important match.

However, McHale also expressed pride in the fight she gave to the then-World No. 1:

"Pre-match, I'm thinking, 'Oh my god... Centre Court, Wimbledon, against Serena,' and so, you're just having all these thoughts go through your mind, and, you know, part of it is, 'I hope I don't get killed'. But then once you get into the match, I'm seeing kind of how competitive it is," Christina McHale said (at 10:36).

"Yeah, you just forget about all doubts, outside noise and yeah, I was pretty disappointed after that match, because I was proud of the fight I gave but I was disappointed too because you were so close. So, yeah. But I did take a lot of confidence in my level from that match," she added.

McHale then heaped rich praise on Serena Williams for her mental strength and prowess on both serve and return.

"Yeah, I think her mental toughness is kind of unparalleled. Just how she starts the point too. The serve and the return, it kinda takes you off guard right from the start," McHale said (at 12:29).

"Once I got myself into the ground, that's where I gave myself more of a chance. But for sure, I think the last game she served out against me was four aces in a row. She is able to produce her tennis in the most important moments," she added.

Serena Williams leads Christina McHale 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings on WTA Tour

Serena Williams retrieves a ball at the 2020 ASB Classic

Serena Williams never lost a match to Christina McHale on the WTA Tour. The 23-time Major winner leads her compatriot by a margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings.

The two Americans first faced off in the second round of the 2016 Miami Open. McHale ran her older opponent close back then but lost 3-6, 7-5, 2-6. They met again a few months later in the third round of the Italian Open; this time around, however, Williams squashed her younger opponent 7-6(7), 6-1.

Serena Williams was then on the verge of losing to Christina McHale during their Wimbledon encounter; not only did she trail by a set, but she was also a break down in the decider. The American legend broke back twice to pull through, and she eventually won the title without dropping a single set in her next five matches.

The 23-time Major winner again overcame a set deficit against the big-hitting McHale in the second round of the 2020 ASB Classic, before winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. She went on to secure the title at the 250-level event, marking her first singles title as a mother.

