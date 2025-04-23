Serena Williams reveals struggling with strange health condition

Serena Williams recently revealed that she is struggling with a health condition. The American tennis legend often talks about what's on her mind on social media, and this time around, she questioned her fans if they related to her condition.

Ad

Williambid tennis adieu in 2022 in front of her home crowd at the US Open. She left behind an illustrious career of 23 Grand Slam titles, Olympic Gold, 73 titles, reaching the World No. 1, and these are only her achievements in singles. She also enjoyed an equally successful career in doubles.

However, when she retired from tennis, she ensured that she would be no stranger to her fans and often uses social media as a way to keep up with them. She talks about her business ventures, family, and also whatever's on her mind.

Ad

Trending

Serena Williams recently went on X (formerly Twitter) and talked about how she would always be in a state of chill, despite trying her best to keep herself warm.

"I am often cold and I always have sweaters or something to keep me warm. I am also anemic. They are related. I am consistently trying to get my iron up but I remain in a state of chill. Can anyone relate?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, her husband Alexis Ohanian had recently shared about receiving a compliment from his doctor.

The 43-year-old may not be a professional tennis player anymore, but her influence still earned her a place in TIME magazine's 'Most Influential People of 2025' and was also honored as one of the cover stars. She also talked about her relationship with tennis.

"I've given my whole life to tennis and I would gladly give another two years if I had time" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams in the final match of her career at the US Open 2022 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams was included in TIME magazine's 'Most Influential People of 2025' and also gave them a heartfelt interview where she talked about her relationship with tennis. She made it clear that her priorities aren't related to her professional tennis career anymore and is happy with where she is in life.

Ad

“Hopefully I'll feel better when I feel like, physically, I'm not able to have wins over some people,” she says. “I've given my whole life to tennis. And I would gladly give another two years if I had time. But it's nice to do something different. I'm content.”

Serena Williams shared some highlights from her photoshoot on Instagram, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, was quick to respond to her post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas