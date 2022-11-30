Serena Williams and Roger Federer's retirements rank as most memorable moments of 2022 tennis season for Pam Shriver

Serena Williams and Roger Federer broke the hearts of many a tennis fan as they bid goodbye to their storied careers, one after the other, this year.

The end, though, was bittersweet as with the farewell came a celebration of their legacies. Among those who consider both as unforgettable occasions was former doubles No. 1 Pam Shriver.

Replying to a query by the Tennis Podcast on social media about the most memorable tennis moment, story or match of the year, player-turned-commentator Shriver picked the momentous exits of the two tennis legends.

"Serena and Roger leaving the pro game as players a few weeks apart," said Pam Shriver.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver @TennisPodcast Serena and Roger leaving the pro game as players a few weeks apart. @TennisPodcast Serena and Roger leaving the pro game as players a few weeks apart.

Williams shocked the sporting world when she penned a personal essay for Vogue declaring her "evolution" away from tennis on August 9. Later that month, she played her final Slam in the US Open, extending her stay to three more games before drawing the curtain on her illustrious career.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was honored with a ceremonial tribute after her first match: videos narrated by Queen Latifah and Oprah Winfrey were played, tennis and equality icon Billie Jean King shared a message on-court, and the crowd flashed cards that spelled "We (heart symbol) Serena."

Williams was joined by her family on the court, with her daughter Olympia bringing memories of old as she donned her mother's iconic beads on her hair.

Serena Williams turns emotional during her post-match interview following her 2022 US Open third-round exit.

After losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic, Williams expressed gratitude to her older sister Venus, whom she requested to play with her in the doubles, in her post-match interview. The sisters, 14-time Grand Slam champions in doubles, lost in the first round.

Federer did not help ease the wounds as he announced his retirement via a lengthy letter he posted across his social media accounts less than two weeks after Serena's farewell.

He decided to play his last match in his brainchild tournament, the Laver Cup, with great rival-turned-good friend Rafael Nadal by his side in a doubles match late in September.

Nadal was beside Federer throughout it all, sitting beside him on the bench as both shed tears. They held hands during the match and the farewell ceremony – incredible moments for great rivals that have been captured on camera and turned into iconic photos.

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) during the Swiss maestro's retirement ceremony in the Laver Cup last September.

"Perfectly done, just like your career" - When Serena Williams paid tribute to Roger Federer

Serena Williams and Roger Federer take a selfie during the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to the "retirement club" as she paid tribute to the Swiss Maestro through an Instagram post.

She bared admiring Federer and drawing inspiration from him, just like the millions of his fans.

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget," wrote Serena Williams.

Along with it was a photo of their selfie during the Hopman Cup in 2019.

"I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you," said Serena Williams.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes