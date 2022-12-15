Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian expresses disappointment after watching LA Lakers lose to Boston Celtics

Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is also the co-founder of Reddit, was present at the Crypto.com Arena to watch the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

Ohanian, who was rooting for the home team, enjoyed the match despite the Lakers getting beaten by their archrivals in overtime 118-122.

The American took to social media to express his disappointment at the defeat, though he did state that he enjoyed watching the match alongside Angel City FC player Cristen Press.

"Nothing like a nice relaxing basketball game in LA, sorry the @lakers couldn't get it done but I still had a great time with @christenpress" Ohanian captioned his post on Instagram.

"She would be the first person to call and knock my door down to make sure that I was okay" - Caroline Wozniacki on her friendship with Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki during their doubles semifinal

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki recently shared some insights on her friendship with Serena Williams. The Dane stated that the American would always check up on her when she was down.

"Probably because she beat me way too many times. No, but really I think the fact that she's just a great person. She's not only in my opinion, the greatest tennis player of all time, the greatest that I have ever played against; she pushed me and all the other women to play better and step up, but also off the court, she's so thoughtful," she said.

"If I ever went through anything, she would be the first person to call and knock my door down to make sure that I was okay. I really appreciate that she has given back so much both on and off the court, and I think that's what makes her so special," she added.

Despite being on the losing side to Williams during their matches more often, Wozniacki revealed that she was grateful to share the court with Williams.

"You know, being at the same time as her playing was tough because there was a lot of tournaments that I feel I could have probably won or Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way but at the same time, what an honor to be at the same time as her because I really got to play against again, for me, the best player to ever play this game," Wozniacki stated.

