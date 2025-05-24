Serena Williams tightly hugs daughter Olympia as she shares emotional message about 'needing love'

Serena Williams recently penned a heartfelt message for her fans around the world as she made a rather adorable gesture towards her elder daughter, Olympia. The 23-time Major winner currently resides in Florida with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their two daughters.

Williams enjoyed more than two decades at the highest echelon of tennis, winning an overall 98 titles in singles and doubles, spending 319 weeks as the World No. 1, and raking in $94.8 million in career prize money earnings. The American retired from the sport following a three-set loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Since hanging up her racket, Serena Williams has devoted her time to her family, public appearances, and business ventures. That said, the 43-year-old also sets some time aside to update her fans on her social media handles. On Friday (May 23), she took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her and Olympia hugging it out at what appeared to be a golf course.

In her caption, the 23-time Major winner beckoned her followers to hug their loved ones while expressing her own need for belonging.

"Mama’s need love too. Go hug someone you love today!" Serena Williams wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Friday.

Williams regularly spends time with her seven-year-old daughter, most recently having joined her and Ohanian to watch the Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea F.C. and Manchester United earlier this month.

Serena Williams signed her daughter Olympia up to become co-owner in Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian wanted Olympia to learn the ropes of business early, which is why they signed her up to be a co-owner in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City F.C. at the age of three in July 2020. Ohanian talked about his decision to People.com the same year.

"[Williams] and I both want to be great inspiration for our little girl. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution," he wrote on Instagram in 2020. "I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife and me."

Since then, Williams and Ohanian have bought minority stakes for Olympia in their WNBA team Toronto Tempo and TGL team Los Angele Golf Club (LAGC).

