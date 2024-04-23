"Seriously breaking my heart... crying real tears" - Taylor Townsend rues missing out on son Adyn's first day of ju-jitsu

Taylor Townsend recently revealed that she was heartbroken to have missed her son Adyn's first day of ju-jitsu practice.

Townsend gave birth to Adyn Aubrey Johnson on March 14, 2021. After the 2020 US Open, she announced her pregnancy. The American lost in the first round in singles but reached the semifinals in doubles at the tournament.

Post maternity leave, Townsend has achieved success in her doubles career, reaching finals at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 French Open and the semifinals at the 2023 US Open in mixed doubles. She won the 2023 Western and Southern Open.

Townsend is currently in Madrid for the 2024 Madrid Open. She is scheduled to play her first-round match against Mirra Andreeva on April 24.

As a result of her hectic tennis schedule, the American had to miss her son's first day of ju-jitsu training.

"I am missing my baby's first day of ju jitsu. crying real tears!" wrote Townsend along with a video of Adyn.

Source- Taylor Townsend's Instagram story

She also posted a video of herself mentioning how it breaks her heart to miss her son's first day of ju-jitsu.

"Like seriously breaking my heart that I can't be there," Townsend wrote along with a video of herself looking dejected.

Source- Taylor Townsend's Instagram story

Taylor Townsend - "Being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out"

Taylor Townsend at the 2020 World TeamTennis

After her second-round victory at the 2023 US Open against Beatriz Haddad Maia Taylor Townsend made a hilarious admission about being a parent in the post-match press conference.

The American mentioned that as a parent it is important to learn when to push and when to let go.

"I think like being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out (laughter). I think it's more so, like, learning and understanding when to push. Basically to understand that most of the time, like, you want to be in control but you're not in control, so you can control what you can, and what you can't you got to let go," Townsend said.

Townsend also said that motherhood had given her a new perspective towards tennis, helping her fall back in love with the sport.

"But motherhood has given me a different perspective, more so towards the game. I really have fallen back in love not only with the sport but with the process. For the longest time I was like, I know I can, I know I can, I know I can. But really now I truly believe, like, I'm a top player. Being able to have matches like these and days like these, it shows me that I'm there," she said.