  • Tennis
  • "She did great" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as daughter Olympia takes over their special weekly tradition

"She did great" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as daughter Olympia takes over their special weekly tradition

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:43 GMT
Serena Williams(left) with husband Alexis Ohanian(right) and daughter Adira(center). Image:Getty
Serena Williams(left) with husband Alexis Ohanian(right) and daughter Adira(center). Image:Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia bonded over their weekly household tradition of making breakfast together. Ohanian beamed with pride as their 7-year-old held up a plate with her very first crepe.

The father-daughter duo has been posting fun pictures from their time in the kitchen since last year. They previously shared pictures of all the various pancake shapes that they have tried including a hamburger one and a ballerina one.

After pancakes, Olympia recently seemed to have learnt how to make crepes from her father. In a post on Instagram, Ohanian shared a picture of himself with a proud face pointing at Olympia while she held up a plate with the crepe in one hand and made a victory sign with the other. Ohanian captioned it:

"Jr. asked to work the crêpe griddle for the first time and she did great! Soon Papa is gonna be able to sleep in on Saturdays 😂"
Screengrab from Alexis Ohanian's Instagram @alexisohanian
Screengrab from Alexis Ohanian's Instagram @alexisohanian

The Reddit co-founder balances his time between his two daughters - Olympia and 1-year-old Adira - and his venture capital firm Six Six Seven. He is a supporter and an investor in women athletes and is part of the team that organizes the all-women athlete track-and-field event Athlos. Ohanian also supports his wife and 23-time Grand Slam champion in all her endeavours and was by her side at the 2022 US Open where she drew the curtain on her two-decade-long career.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at critics over American's NYC hotel controversy

Serena Williams (left) with husband Alexis Ohanian(right). Image: Getty
Serena Williams (left) with husband Alexis Ohanian(right). Image: Getty

Serena Williams recently came under fire for her comments on cotton decorations in a luxury New York City hotel. The 44-year-old was staying at the hotel to promote the Nike-SKIMS collaboration.

Williams posted a short video on Instagram where she focussed on a vase with a cotton plant arrangement and said that it "didn't feel great". She was critized online for her comments and several articles highlighted that Williams owned Radcliff Bailey's sculpture 'Monument for a Promise' that used cotton and is showcased in her foyer.

Ohanian hit back at the critics on X and wrote:

“Folks entitled to have their opinions, but to use owning Radcliffe Bailey’s Monument for a Promise as some kind of a 'gotchya' is so breathtakingly stupid—there is some very obvious symbolism of the cotton in the artwork.”
The sculpture was created by the late artist in 2013 and depicts and donkey carrying a trunk over a moud of cotton.

Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Edited by Stuti Dutta
