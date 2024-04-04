"She was a mom first every single day; unreal on & off the court" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci hails American's mother Oracene Price

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently praised the former's mother Oracene Price for being a great mother on and off the court.

Macci is a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) Master Professional and has been USPTA national coach of the year seven times. He has coached five former World No. 1s, including Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Macci's honors include being a tennis consultant for the former president of the United States Donald Trump. He was inducted into the USPTA Hall of Fame of USPTA Professionals in 2017.

Recently, Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on Serena and Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price's impact on their success. The 69-year-old mentioned that Price was a great mother who would sometimes help coach them.

"What I loved about Oracene the mother of the Compton Comets was she was a mom First every SINGLE day and even help coach them in SINGLES every SINGLE day to become First. Unreal mom on and off the court," Rick Macci wrote on his X account.

Rick Macci often shares never-heard-before details about the early life of the Williams sisters. Recently he revealed that Serena and Venus Williams used to practice more serves than any other players he has ever coached.

"Serena and Venus practiced more serves than any two players I ever taught. The Compton Comets loved to fire the GREEN PEAS every day and became Two Peas in a Pod like no other," Rick Macci wrote on his X account.

Serena Williams launches makeup brand 'WYN Beauty'

Serena Williams at the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Serena Williams hung her tennis racquet after the 2022 US Open and has devoted her attention to her various business ventures. Apart from investing in companies through 'Serena Venutues', Williams recently launched her makeup brand, WYN Beauty.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has always been a fan of fashion and glamour. During her interview with Byrdie magazine, she revealed that she used beads to express herself during her early playing days. Then she started to include eyeliner and lipstick in her makeup regimen.

"Tennis is different than other sports. Sprinters and gymnasts, for example, can wear a full face of makeup. With tennis, you can play for three hours and have sweat pouring down your face. So I had to find little ways to enhance my features. It started with the beads—that was a way to express myself. From there, I leaned into eyeliner and lipstick," Serena Williams told Byrdie.

The influence of tennis can be seen in Williams' brand WYN Beauty, as the packaging of the products is in chartreuse color, inspired by the color of tennis balls.

