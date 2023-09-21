"She has so much charisma, energy, positivity" - Serena Williams' former coach looks forward to 'exciting' rivalry between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou is looking forward to the rivalry between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka on the WTA tour next year.

Gauff has had a quick rise on the women's circuit in the last few years. She built on her good performances this year and clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the recently concluded US Open. As a result, she also climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Meanwhile, Osaka has not been in action for a while after taking maternity leave. She and her boyfriend, rapper Corade became parents to a baby girl, whom they named Shai, in July. She is now said to be targeting a return to the tour by the Australian Open next year.

Mouratoglou, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Simona Halep over the years, took to social media to post a video praising Gauff. He called her a star who will win many more Majors in her career.

"I think she is a star. To fully be a star she needed to be a Grand Slam champion, now she is. I think she can win many more. And she is definitely so exciting to watch. She has so much charisma, energy, positivity. I think she has everything to become a big star and bring people to come and watch WTA," he said.

The Frenchman also shared his happiness at the prospect of Osaka returning to action next year. He expressed excitement at getting to watch her rivalry with Coco Gauff take shape.

"I'm very happy that Naomi Osaka is coming back next year. I think she's also great for tennis and the rivalry between the two can be exciting," he added.

"I'm so excited to have you back on tour" - Coco Gauff looks forward to locking horns with Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka watched Coco Gauff from the stands at the 2023 US Open.

While she hasn't returned to action yet, Naomi Osaka was present in New York to take part in an event about mental health on the sidelines of the US Open. She was also spotted in the stands during Coco Gauff's semifinal win against Karolina Muchova.

In her post-match on-court interview, Coco Gauff thanked the four-time Grand Slam champion for watching her match. She also recalled a special moment they shared on the same stage four years ago.

“I did not notice she was sitting here until now but, I mean, thanks for coming. I mean Naomi, I remember the moment we had on this court, I don't even remember like three years ago and it meant a lot to me,” she said.

The American also stated that she was looking forward to having Osaka back on the WTA tour and hoped to meet the former World No. 1's daughter in the future.

“I'm so excited to have you back on tour and hopefully, you know, I get to meet your daughter. So thank you so much for coming and hi to your mom too as well,” she added.

