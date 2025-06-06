"She's just there for vibes" - Coco Gauff calls out her mother Candi over poor showing during escape room outing amid French Open

After reaching the women's singles final at the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff delivered a hilarious take on her mother Candi's participation in escape rooms. Gauff is a fan of the immersive team-based puzzle game and recently played it twice in Paris amid her campaign at Roland Garros.

During her post-match press conference following her 6-1, 6-2 semifinal win over home hope Lois Boisson, Gauff opened up about her escape room experiences in the French capital. The WTA No. 2 claimed she and her father Corey performed well, but she didn't have the same things to say about her mother Candi. Gauff also playfully criticized ATP star Christopher Eubanks, who had joined them to play the game.

"We're 1 for 1. I did one like a week ago. We got out of that one. Then the most recent one we did, we did not get out. We had one more clue left. Yeah, it was not my fault. My dad and I were the best," Gauff said.

"My mom and I did it with Chris Eubanks, and them two were the worst. I know when I invite my mom, she's not going to be great. She's just there for the vibes. But Chris I expected a little bit better to be, just considering he claims he's good at escape rooms," she added.

Coco Gauff's escape room skills received praise last year from another ATP star she happens to be friends with.

"I'll give Coco Gauff props" - Ben Shelton's 2024 admission about compatriot's escape room skills

Ben Shelton (left) and Coco Gauff (right) (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton is one of the people who has spent time playing escape room with Coco Gauff. Following his second-round win at last year's Italian Open, Shelton spoke highly of Gauff's abilities at the puzzle game. The ATP star told Tennis Channel:

"The squad is still together. We’re doing well, Coco’s always going to give me a hard time and say that she’s the MVP, but. But. But she’s very good. I’ll give her. I’ll give her props, and I’m a little inconsistent."

On the tennis front, Gauff's next challenge is to face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the 2025 French Open. Sabalenka sealed her progress to the final after ending Iga Swiatek's three-year-long stranglehold on the title.

The American and the Belarusian famously contested the 2023 US Open final, which ended in Gauff's favor. However, the last time they met, it was Sabalenka who emerged victorious to win the Madrid Open title, leveling the pair's head-to-head 5-5.

