"She's really 'here for the memes' personified" - Jennifer Brady's sudden shriek during clash with Elena Rybakina at Canadian Open amuses tennis fans

Jennifer Brady's unexpected and bizarre shriek during her clash with Elena Rybakina in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Brady, who is making a comeback to the tour after being sidelined since August 2021 due to knee and foot injuries, kickstarted her campaign in Montreal with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 0-6, 7-6(8) win over Jelena Ostapenko.

On Tuesday, the American took on third seed Elena Rybakina in the second round, with their clash extending over two days due to a rain disruption. Brady led 4-2 in the opening set tiebreak when inclement weather forced the suspension of play.

When the match resumed on Wednesday, the 2021 Australian Open finalist edged past Rybakina to take the lead in the match. Despite the setback, the World No. 4 bounced back strongly to take the second set before claiming a 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in two hours and 41 minutes.

A humorous incident took place in the second game of the deciding set when Jennifer Brady unexpectedly let out a peculiar squeal before preparing to serve.

A fan shared a clip of the incident on social media.

"Jenny what was this?" the fan captioned the clip on Twitter.

Several fans expressed their delight and amusement at the 28-year-old's sudden shriek.

"She's really 'here for the memes' personified," a fan commented.

"Jenny has spawned more content in her three weeks back than some players do in a career tbh," another fan chimed in.

A user recounted their past experience of watching Brady in action and noted that it was a common occurrence to observe the American talking to herself, describing the habit as "adorable."

"It's insane how much she talks to herself constantly. Saw her in Granby and it was every point. It's quite adorable," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Elena Rybakina defeats Jennifer Brady at Canadian Open; takes on Sloane Stephens next

Elena Rybakina defeated Jennifer Brady at the Canadian Open

Elena Rybakina put on a dominant performance to end Jennifer Brady's campaign at the 2023 Canadian Open. The World No. 4 registered 44 winners to Brady's 19 and struck down 12 aces en route to her 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 victory.

Following her win, the Kazakh expressed joy over her hard-fought victory, particularly highlighting the challenges of the rain delay and extended rallies. The 24-year-old admitted the need to adapt to such conditions in her future matches.

"Really happy that I managed to win this match. It was a really tough one with the rain delay of yesterday. Today also it was a really long rally sometimes, and this is something I need to get used to with all the conditions," she said in her post-match interview.

Elena Rybakina will be up against Sloane Stephens in a thrilling third-round clash on Thursday. Stephens received a walkover into the third round after Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the WTA 1000 event due to injury.