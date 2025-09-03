"Should've disqualified Taylor Fritz on sight" - Fans react to American's bizarre outfit mishap during Novak Djokovic clash at US Open

Taylor Fritz has caught attention for his unexpected clothing mishap at the 2025 US Open. The scene took place during the American's highly anticipated quarterfinal clash against Novak Djokovic, drawing amusing reactions from tennis fans.Entering the blockbuster encounter with a 0-10 losing record against Djokovic, Fritz looked to overcome his struggles and reach the semifinals of the New York Major for the second year in a row. However, the World No. 4 created a buzz for something other than his tennis during the match, as he was spotted wearing his Boss headband upside down on the court.Fans couldn't contain their amusement over the bizarre mishap, with one of them joking that the American deserved to be &quot;disqualified&quot; for the oversight. Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Taylor Fritz was aware that he wouldn't be the boss on court when squaring off against Djokovic.&quot;Taylor Fritz showing up to play Novak Djokovic in the quarter finals of the US Open with his Hugo Boss headband on upside down should’ve disqualified him on sight,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Fritz wearing his luxury brand sponsor upside down before the biggest match of the tournament feels perfectly on brand,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Well he ain’t boss when his opponent is djokovic,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Fritz already in trouble, he has his BOSS headband on backwards,&quot; said another.Tennis Connected @TennisConnectedLINKFritz already in trouble, he has his BOSS headband on backwards.Fans were also amused by the play on words created by the mishap, joking that Fritz was already &quot;sobbing&quot; about potentially suffering his 11th straight loss to the Serb.&quot;Mans ssobing already 😂,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;He’s ready to SSOB,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I like Fritz but he may really be sobbing after the match,&quot; said yet another.Despite Taylor Fritz's best efforts, Novak Djokovic made a strong start to their quarterfinal clash by winning the opening set 6-3. If the American manages to flip the script and claim his first win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion, he will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the US Open.