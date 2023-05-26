Former World No. 1 Simona Halep has received a vote of confidence from her former manager Virginia Ruzici amid the ongoing doping charges that have plagued the Romanian star.

Ruzici, a former French Open champion in 1978, expressed her belief in Halep's innocence and is confident her former client will overcome these challenging times.

Halep has been under provisional suspension since October of 2022 following a positive test for the banned substance Roxadustat. The tennis star vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has requested a hearing to clear her name. Unfortunately, the hearing has been postponed three times, with the most recent delay occurring on May 23.

Halep's career achievements include two Grand Slam titles (Image via Getty)

In light of these events, Ruzici's support carries significant weight and serves as a major boost for Simona Halep. Ruzici took to Instagram to post some words of support for Halep, emphasizing her strength and honesty. She expressed her conviction that Halep will navigate through these difficult times successfully.

"I know how strong and honest you are and therefore, I am sure that you will get through these difficult times," Ruzici wrote. "This is certainly the biggest match you have to play but you will overcome."

Halep's career achievements include two Grand Slam titles, having won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. The Romanian also held the prestigious World No. 1 ranking in women's tennis in her prime.

Halep has missed three Grand Slam tournaments since the provisional suspension and her ranking has since suffered as a consequence.

The ITF's handling of the case has further complicated Halep's quest for exoneration and a return to the top of the game. The delays in scheduling her hearing have added to her frustration and created additional obstacles to clear her name.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the situation, Ruzici referred to this battle as the 'biggest match of her career' for Simona Halep. Despite the challenges ahead, Ruzici remains certain that Halep will overcome them and emerge triumphant.

Simona Halep remains unwavering in the face of doping allegations

The doping case has been a major setback for Simona Halep (Image via Getty)

The doping case has been a major setback for Halep, who was gearing up to compete in the French Open this year. She has now missed three Grand Slams since testing positive.

Undeterred by the challenges she faces, Halep remains resolute in her determination to prove her innocence. In a statement, she reiterated her commitment to clean sports, staunchly denying any use of banned substances.

In a post on her social media account, Halep expressed her devastation.

"Once again, tonight, I am devastated," she wrote. "The ITF (ITIA) has once again, for the third time, postponed my hearing one month later! I am waiting to be judged since last October. In December, I have finally been able, thanks to experts, to show that the lot of the supplement I was using had been contaminated, which caused the positive control."

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains uncertain when Simona's hearing will take place. Nonetheless, the support from her former manager provides some much-needed encouragement as the Romanian fights to clear her name in what has become a long and arduous battle.

