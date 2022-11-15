Sloane Stephens shares what she likes most about her husband Jozy Altidore, a lesson 2022 has taught her and more

Sloane Stephens recently hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories where she answered questions about her husband Jozy Altidore, a recent trip to Iceland, a lesson 2022 has taught her, and more.

A fan asked Stephens what she liked most about her husband, to which she said that he was her best friend and that they could have fun together doing "absolutely nothing."

“He’s my best friend and we do can absolutely nothing and have the greatest time,” wrote Sloane Stephens along with a picture of herself and her husband.

Another fan asked the 2017 US Open champion about her recent vacation to Iceland, to which she responded that it was the most relaxing trip she had ever been on and was happy to enjoy it with her family.

“Honestly. The best/most relaxing trip I have ever been on. It was truly a beautiful experience. So happy to be able to enjoy it with my family @jozyaltidore,” she wrote.

In response to a question about her first UFC fight, the American stated that her parents were massive UFC fans and that the fight involving Israel Adesanya, nicknamed The Last Stylebender, was more intense than she had imagined.

“Sooo good! We went because my parents are the biggest UFC fans in the world. We went to see their favourite fighter @stylebender. It was more intense than I thought (I had to cover my eyes a few times) but UFC now has a new fan in me,” she wrote.

Sloane Stephens concluded by revealing the most important lesson she has learned in 2022.

“Live everyday to the fullest. Don’t be afraid to live your life to the maximum. MAX IT OUT!!!!! LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY!!!” she stated.

"We love giving back and helping others!" - Sloane Stephens about future plans to construct additional schools

Sloane Stephens recently helped construct a school in Haiti

During her Q&A session, Sloane Stephens was asked about future plans to construct additional schools. She had earlier announced that her foundation is assisting in building a school in Haiti. The American said that the project has been "such a blessing," adding that she had many more ideas and was "excited to do more."

“Yes!! This project has been such a blessing. We love giving back and helping others! We have so many ideas and the completion of this school just made us want to do more. @hopeforhaiti are dream partners and we couldn’t ask for better people to work with. We are excited to do more, stay tuned," Sloane Stephens wrote.

The 29-year-old was also asked if she was looking forward to the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in South Africa this December, to which she answered in the affirmative.

“Yes!!!Soo excited!!! It’s my first time, so I’m over the moon. Can’t wait to get there and see all of you!!” she wrote.

