"So cheater Jannik Sinner is in it but no Carlos Alcaraz";"Also no Iga Swiatek" - Fans react to new Rolex teaser ft. Roger Federer, Coco Gauff

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Roger Federer, and Coco Gauff recently starred in an exciting Rolex teaser, but Carlos Alcaraz was conspicuously absent. Tennis fans have shared strong reactions to perceived glaring exclusion, especially since Alcaraz is a brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand.

Sinner, Federer, and Gauff featured alongside golf legend Tiger Woods and other sporting icons in the teaser for the star-studded Rolex advertisement, set to release on February 25.

Since Jannik Sinner's inclusion was interpreted as Rolex supporting the World No. 1 amid his three-month doping suspension, fans expressed frustration with the "disrespect" shown toward Carlos Alcaraz. One fan even drew a contrast to Maria Sharapova being dropped by Nike and Tag Heuer after her doping scandal in 2016, unlike Sinner.

"So cheater sinner is in it but no Carlos," one fan commented.

"Literally someone suspended from tour and someone who has been retired since 2022. The disrespect coming from all directions for Carlos 😭," another fan chimed in.

"The banned doper over Carlos? Yuck," a fan shared.

"Remember when sharapova was dropped by her sponsors when she failed a drug test? and she was 10x the athlete and star than a certain someone here is," said another.

However, others pointed out that Iga Swiatek was also missing from the campaign and suggested that the duo might star in a future edition of the advert.

"Where are Iga and Carlos?" one fan posted.

"Also no Iga, so I wouldn't make too much of it," a fan remarked.

"I was thinking the same. Maybe they have done 2 parts and the next one will have carlos," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans rejoiced at Rolex's decision to stand by Jannik Sinner, seeing it as a "well-placed slap" to the Italian's critics who had predicted he would lose his sponsors.

"A clever way to show that Rolex stands by Sinner. Thanks @ROLEX 👏👏👏," one fan posted.

"Maybe you didn't realize that with this video, Rolex has responded to the fools who claimed the sponsors would abandon Sinner. It's a well-placed slap in the face to the haters," a fan contended.

Carlos Alcaraz shares his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's doping suspension

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

During his recent campaign at the ABN AMRO Open, Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month ban to put an end to his doping controversy. In an interview with Sport before his opening match in Rotterdam, the Spaniard emphasized he was focused on his own goals, regardless of Sinner's situation.

Alcaraz also maintained that his determination to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking remained unchanged, despite the Italian's suspension providing him a better chance of achieving the goal.

"The truth is little to comment. Whether or not, it does not influence us. We continue focused on ours and our goals," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"Number one is always a goal. As I say, not being there doesn't change anything for us. We try to improve in our field and focus on continuing to work to reach number one," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz delivered an impressive campaign in Rotterdam, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final to clinch the ATP 500 title. However, the 21-year-old fell short in his attempt to triumph at the Qatar Open, suffering a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 loss to Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

