"So frustrating, absolutely ridiculous" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert calls for important changes amid Holger Rune controversy at Monte-Carlo

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently called for replays to be deployed in tournaments to help make correct calls amid Holger Rune's controversy at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The incident happened during the quarterfinal encounter between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. In the second set tiebreak, Sinner's shot was called out but the umpire overruled it after checking the mark. Rune pleaded his case in front of the umpire but got no respite.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that umpires are wrongly interpreting the marks and lamented the lack of replays.

"So frustrating this day in age and i say it all the time, absolutely ridiculous we don’t have replays for incidentals and hawkeye on clay, unless obvious umpires so often now interpreting the mark wrong and find wrong marks late in sets," wrote Gilbert.

Gilbert also replied to a fan siding with Rune in light of the recent controversy. He said that it was frustrating for the players.

"So frustrating atm players don’t trust anymore exactly why we need instant replay at every tournament now," replied Gilbert.

Another fan commented that the calls seem to be getting worse nowadays. Gilbert agreed and added that umpires are struggling with correctly interpreting the mark.

"100% umpires are struggling massively with marks now and interpretation of them more then ever," replied Gilbert.

He also called for early implementation of replays, as early as Rome Masters and Roland Garros.

"I no (know) 2025 every @atptour tournament is spose (suppose) to have replays, it is not to late to start at Rome and especially @rolandgarros," wrote Andre Agassi's ex-coach.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert called for video reviews in light of Hubert Hurkacz controversy during 2024 Miami Open

Brad Gilbert (R) pictured at the 2023 US Open

This isn't the first time Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert called for reviews to be used during tennis matches. He echoed the same sentiments after Hubert Hurkacz lost a crucial point at the 2024 Miami Open during the quarterfinal match against Grigor Dimitrov.

The incident happened during the third set tiebreak when the umpire awarded a point to Dimitrov due to Hurkacz's foot allegedly touching the net.

Gilbert advocated that the call should be reviewable.

"This should so be a reviewable call on incidental challenge," Gilbert wrote.

Agassi's ex-coach mentioned that reviews would help players move on to the next point in case of a call going against them.

"Would help the player instantly to move on to next point," Gilbert replied to a comment.

