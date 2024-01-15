"So happy to be listening to your insights" - Chris Evert praises Nick Kyrgios for his commentary at Australian Open 2024

Chris Evert recently commended Nick Kyrgios for his commentary at the 2024 Australian Open.

Kyrgios missed most of last year due to various injuries and also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. As a result, he was unable to compete in any of the four Grand Slam tournaments. He marked his sole appearance in the tennis circuit in 2023 at the Stuttgart Open, where he faced a defeat in the first round against Yibing Wu.

Despite being off the tennis court, the former World No. 13 is heavily involved in the tennis scene. He was roped in as a commentator for the 2024 Australian Open by both ESPN and Eurosport.

Nick Kyrgios joined ESPN as a guest judge and at Eurosport, he joined the star-studded lineup of tennis legends including Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Justine Henin, Alex Corretja, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, and Laura Robson.

"Incredible first day at ESPN and Eurosport. Called some really dope matches. Prizmic got GAME. This guy gonna be good for a long time. Fritz survived. This gonna be a couple fun weeks," he posted after his first day of commentating.

Former World No. 1, Chris Evert who was also supposed to join the commentary team at both ESPN and Eurosport had to withdraw due to her cancer recurrence. She took to social media to praise Nick Kyrgios for his brilliant "insights" during commentary.

"So happy to be listening to your insights, @NickKyrgios Have fun with my 2 favorites @espn @eurosport," Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Nick Kyrgios on his relationship with Costeen Hatzi: "Negativity or positivity, I'm winning and I’m stressed, she's just there"

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hattzi at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios has been in a relationship with Sydney-based blogger Costeen Hatzi for a little over two years. Recently, Kyrgios opened up about his relationship and mentioned the challenges that came with dating him due to his fame and the constant attention he receives.

The 28-year-old expressed that being in the spotlight exposes his and Hatzi's relationship to a global audience through social media. He stated that this exposure opens the door for both positive and negative comments, which can potentially strain his relationship.

"Oh, I mean, first of all, being in a relationship and like it out, I guess for anyone that’s kind of in the limelight, it’s not easy at all. Like, it’s really hard. There’s a lot of eyes on your relationship. There’s a lot of people that have their opinions, and on social media, they're commenting this or that like a lot of garbage that gets kind of fueled into it," Kyrgios said on the 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast (at 59:20).

Nick Kyrgios stated that he and Costeen Hatzi share a very understanding relationship by establishing "really good boundaries." He also revealed that Hatzi is consistently by his side, offering support regardless of his emotional state, match outcomes, or personal triumphs and setbacks.

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them. We know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. Once you break it, I think it’s really hard, especially in the limelight. Once it’s a little bit broken, it’s really too hard to fix. But she’s just present. I think that’s one thing that I say about my girlfriend," he added.