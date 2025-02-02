"So Novak Djokovic ran away from Jannik Sinner" ; "Not a surprise" - Fans react to Serb's positive injury update days after Australian Open retirement

Novak Djokovic, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, is anticipated to make his return to the court in the coming weeks. This update has sparked a wave of reactions from fans online.

The Australian Open was a remarkable campaign for the Serb, who reached the semifinals. However, his bid for a record 25th Major title ended when he withdrew after losing the first set to Alexander Zverev. He had reportedly been struggling since his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz, which he eventually won.

Initially, there were concerns that the 24-time Grand Slam champion might be sidelined for several months due to a torn thigh muscle.

Good news regarding Djokovic's recovery has recently emerged. According to Sportal, the Serb has made significant progress with daily therapies and treatments, and the injury is reportedly healed. He could return to the Tour in two weeks, at the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, which begins on February 17.

Several fans later reacted to the update, with one accusing Djokovic of abandoning his Australian Open campaign.

"Djocovid ran away from Sinner. He knew he was getting clapped in the finals lmao," they wrote.

Another fan took a swipe at Djokovic, suggesting that he backed out of the Australian Open final against three-time Major champion Jannik Sinner.

"A 24 grand slam winner is running from a 3 grand slam winner? See how brilliant you are?" They asked.

"The severity could change at Doha draw. Stay tuned," one commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"It sure is tricky playing in Melbourne in the sunlight," a fan weighed in.

"Oh God now everyone's saying he was scared of Sinner. Good grief," another chimed in.

"This is great news. Favorable news and the Novak haters have been activated! Great start to the weekend! I was really considering canceling my Indian Wells trip 🙏🏽," a fan expressed.

Novak Djokovic maintains strong win percentage in 2025 season

Novak Djokovic at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Although Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season is currently on hold, he has performed impressively thus far. With a 7-2 win-loss record, his win percentage stands at 77. He would look to maintain his form if he returns to action in Doha.

Moreover, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Djokovic scripted history by becoming the first men's singles player to reach the semi-final of a major tournament 50 times. Roger Federer holds the second position with 46 semifinal appearances.

While Djokovic remains sidelined, it remains to be seen when the World No. 6 will return to action. While his fans hope to see him continue performing, his father, Srdjan Djokovic, has intriguingly expressed a desire for him to retire.

