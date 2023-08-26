Denis Shapovalov has expressed his excitement about his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund qualifying for the main draw of the 2023 US Open.

Bjorklund, currently ranked World No. 155, contested the qualifying rounds of the US Open this week. In the opening round, the Swede got the better of American Makenna Jones 6-1, 6-2. She then defeated France's Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4, in the second round of qualifying.

Going up against India's Ankita Raina in the final qualifying round, Mirjam Bjorklund recorded yet another straight-sets victory – 6-2, 6-2 - to book her spot in the final 128 of the US Open. It is worth noting that this marks the 25-year-old’s main draw debut in New York.

Denis Shapovalov, who won’t be seen in action at the tournament due to injury, was captured in the stands, cheering for his fiance throughout the week. The Canadian was ecstatic about Bjorklund’s achievement and expressed his admiration for her on social media.

“So proud!!! Qualified for her first US Open main draw. Love you Mirjam Bjorklund,” the former World No. 10 wrote on his Instagram story.

Denis Shapovalov on Instagram

The 2023 US Open is Bjorklund’s third Grand Slam main draw appearance overall. In 2022, she made her main draw debut at the French Open and followed it with a main draw appearance at the Wimbledon Championships.

The World No. 155 has earned some significant results in recent months. Earlier this year, the Swede battled through the qualifiers of the Miami Open to make her WTA 1000 main draw debut. Bjorklund reached the second round, where she was outclassed by 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

In June, she clinched the biggest title of her career so far at the ITF 100K event in Ilkley, United Kingdom. She subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 123.

"I'll keep working hard to come back stronger" – While fiance Mirjam Bjorklund finds glory at the US Open, Denis Shapovalov's woes continue

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Denis Shapovalov has suffered numerous setbacks this year due to a lingering knee injury.

The World No. 26, whose most significant result of 2023 has been reaching the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, shared a few details about his physical state after his loss. Shapovalov revealed that he had dealt with the knee issue years ago, but the injury flared up during his ATP 500 final in Vienna last year.

"I've had an issue with it years ago, and it went away," Denis Shapovalov said. "Last year in the finals of Vienna I started to feel it again. Then Paris was very bad. Yeah, so I was hoping that with the offseason I can kind of regroup it. But it's been on and off since Vienna last year."

The 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist hasn’t played a match since his SW19 exit and has now pulled out of the US Open.

The 2020 quarterfinalist, who was hoping to defend his third-round appearance in Flushing Meadows stated that his knee needs more time to recover. He said that he will work hard to make a strong comeback.

“Despite doing everything possible to be 100% healthy in time for @usopen, my knee needs more time and I sadly have to withdraw. That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I’m really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year! I’ll keep working hard to come back stronger and can’t wait to see you all again soon!!” the player wrote on social media.