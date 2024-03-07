"Something got in my eye" - Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo showing his love for former club Real Madrid on 122nd anniversary

Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz replied to Cristiano Ronaldo's post where the latter congratulated his former club on their 122nd anniversary.

The Murcia-born tennis player is a lifelong Los Blancos fan and doesn't shy away from showing his love for the club in public. Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and helped them win four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies.

Despite leaving the club in 2018 for Juventus, the Portuguese superstar still seems to hold a soft spot for his former club. He posted a special message on Instagram for Real Madrid on their 122nd anniversary on March 6.

The photo shows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in a Real Madrid shirt holding the Champions League trophy, which was the fifth of his career. He captioned it:

"Congratulations for these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid !"

Alcaraz took note of the post and replied:

"Not a tear, something got in my eye."

Carlos Alcaraz replies on Cristiano Ronaldo's post.

Alcaraz seems to admire Ronaldo as well, and he paid tribute to him by writing 'siuuu!' on the camera after beating Daniil Medvedev to reach the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals last year.

When Real Madrid congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his 2022 US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 4

Real Madrid have also shown appreciation for one of their most famous fans on several occasions.

Back in September 2022, the club congratulated Carlos Alcaraz when he won his maiden Grand Slam title, doing so at Flushing Meadows. They tweeted:

"Congratulations on your historic victory in @usopen , @carlosalcaraz . It is a source of pride that a great Madrid player like you wins his first Grand Slam and is the youngest tennis player in history to reach n. 1 in the @atptour ranking. Congratulations! #RealMadrid"

Three of Alcaraz's last four matches at the 2022 US Open went the distance. After three consecutive five-setters, he beat current World No. 9 Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final. Following his win in New York, he became the first teenager to top the men's singles rankings in the Open Era.

Alcaraz won his second Major at Wimbledon the following year and has a total of 12 singles titles to his name. However, he hasn't won any trophies since his win at the grass court Major. The 20-year-old's next match is at the Indian Wells Masters, where he will play against Matteo Arnaldi in the second round on March 8.