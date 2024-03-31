Holger Rune’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently gave tennis fans a hilarious peek into their fun on-court training drills, highlighting the Dane’s competitive nature.

Serena Williams and Simona Halep’s ex-coach Mouratoglou first collaborated with Holger Rune at the tail end of the 2022 season. Under his guidance, the Dane clinched three of his four titles so far, including the 2022 Paris Masters.

While the duo parted ways after Rune’s first-round loss at the 2023 US Open, the 20-year-old rehired Mouratoglou before his 2024 Acapulco campaign in February, following a failed stint with Boris Becker and Roger Federer’s ex-coach Severin Luthi.

Patrick Mouratoglou recently demonstrated how the duo couples fun with vigorous training sessions between tournaments. In the video, the French coach was seen doing push ups after losing to Rune during practice. He joked about “paying the price” for facing off against the fierce competitor.

"This is what you get when you play against Holger," Patrick Mouratoglou joked on Instagram.

"Mini games are often part of a good practice sessions, for many reasons I’ve already explained in my videos. @holgerrune is a tremendous competitor at these and sometimes you have to pay the price for it," Patrick Mouratoglou added.

Holger Rune on his early exit at Miami Open 2024: "Looking back, I should've pulled out"

Rune pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Holger Rune hasn’t had the best start to his 2024 season. While the Dane kicked off his campaign with a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International, he suffered a shock upset against Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the Australian Open. He then reached the semifinals at the ATP 250 in Montpellier but crashed out in the second-round in Rotterdam.

With Patrick Mouratoglou in his box, Rune made a run to the semifinals at the ATP 500 in Acapulco, and reached his maiden Indian Wells quarterfinal just days later.

The World No. 7, however, failed to make a mark at the ongoing Miami Open. After an opening-round bye, he was demolished 1-6, 1-6 in the second-round by eventual quarterfinalist Fabian Marozsan.

Reflecting on his uncharacteristic loss, Rune said:

"I knew I wasn’t feeling 100% well but I didn’t imagine my energy level would be so low. Looking back, I should’ve pulled out. But it’s always difficult because I had been preparing and wanting to play for a week," Rune wrote on X.

Holger Rune will now kick off his claycourt campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters [April 6-14], where he would look to defend his runner-up finish from last year.

