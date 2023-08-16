After making a winning start to his campaign at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Stan Wawrinka opened up about his ultimate goal to win another title before retiring from professional tennis.

Following his recent run to the Croatia Open final, his first title clash since 2019, Wawrinka took on Brandon Nakashima in his tournament opener at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated the American 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 to advance to the second round.

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel after his win, the 38-year-old talked about breaking down in tears after his defeat to Alexei Popyrin in the Croatia Open final. The Swiss attributed his emotional response to his deep love for tennis.

"Yeah, it’s like you said, it’s because I care so much. That’s also why sometimes you get nervous, why sometimes you cry after losing a final. But it was a really positive week. I was enjoying myself there like always, lot of support, big fans there. I was playing well, I was playing good tennis and of course when you get into the final, you want to win the final," Stan Wawrinka said.

Wawrinka revealed his desire to win a 17th career title before retiring. He also expressed optimism regarding his form and improved gameplay ahead of his second-round clash in Cincinnati.

"If I have one goal, it’s to win one more trophy before I retire. Of course, it means a lot that final. I was that close. I know I missed a stupid backhand on break point in the first set. But after, everything is fine, everything is still going in the right direction, playing much better so I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be in Mason, Ohio and hopefully I can play a big match tomorrow," he added.

"I’m really excited, he’s a really good friend" - Stan Wawrinka looks ahead to Cincinnati Open 2R clash against Frances Tiafoe

Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe

Stan Wawrinka will go up against No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Western & Southern Open. Tiafoe defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-4 to book his spot against Wawrinka.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is eager to take on his close friend and shared his aim to put up a good fight on the court:

"I’m really excited. He’s a really good friend. I always joke with him now that he’s a big player, he doesn’t really answer to me anymore. That’s a private joke but he’s a really good friend. We know we’ve been playing some big battles in the past. Hopefully I can show my best tennis and put a good fight on the court. But of course I’m going to try to enjoy and hopefully there will be a good match," he said.

Stan Wawrinka dominates the head-to-head record against Frances Tiafoe, having won each of their three tour-level encounters. The pair's most recent meeting came at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, which the Swiss won in a deciding set tiebreak.