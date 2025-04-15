Stefanos Tsitsipas addresses 2nd hardest heartbreak after Novak Djokovic match: "It affected and hurt me a lot"

Stefanos Tsitsipas labeled his recent Monte-Carlo Masters setback as the "second hardest" loss of his career after his defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final. Tsitsipas faced eventual runner-up Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo. Despite registering a dominant 6-1 first-set win, the Greek went on to lose the match as his Italian opponent won the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-4 respectively.

Currently, the former No. 3 is in Barcelona for the 2025 Barcelona Open. Ahead of the start of his campaign at the ATP 500-level event (first-round match against Reilly Opelka), Tsitsipas rued his Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinal loss at a press conference.

"I am disappointed with my performance in Monte-Carlo, because I felt that I could have done a much better result than in the quarter-finals. It is certainly difficult to digest such a defeat, especially because I felt that I had every reason to believe that I would win that match," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas then judged the loss as the "second hardest" he has had to cope with. According to the Greek, his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final was worse. The current ATP No. 16 added:

"It must have been one of the hardest defeats I've had in the last 2-3 years. I would say the second hardest after the defeat to Djokovic at Roland Garros. It affected me and hurt me a lot. I hope that the mistakes I made in the match are not repeated, that I learn from this defeat and if I feel that there is a similar situation again in the coming weeks of the clay season, that I can find better ways to manage this difficulty that I had to face."

Against Djokovic in the 2021 French Open men's singles final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets 7-6(6) and 6-2, putting himself in pole position to win what would have been his maiden Grand Slam title. Astonishingly though, the Serb stormed back into the contest and won the next three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, to dash the Greek's hopes.

"I am inspired by the things Novak Djokovic has achieved so far" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after French Open 2021 final loss to Serb

Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) during the 2021 French Open men's singles trophy presentation ceremony (Source: Getty)

As he delivered his runner-up's speech after the conclusion of the 2021 French Open men's singles final, Stefanos Tsitsipas laid bare his respect for Novak Djokovic. The Greek spoke up about drawing inspiration from the Serb's stellar achievements over the years, and hoped that he could go on to secure a fraction of them.

"First time playing here in the finals. I would say I had a good run and I am happy with myself but let's give it up for Novak because he has shown us in the last couple of years what a great champion he is, how consistent he has been. I would say I am inspired by the things he has achieved so far. I hope one day maybe I can achieve half of what he has done so far," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic would go on to play in the final of the 2023 Australian Open as well. Here, things were far simpler for the Serb, as the Greek fell to him in straight sets. This particular Grand Slam title triumph brought Djokovic level with great rival Rafael Nadal's Major haul (22). The Serb eventually surpassed the Spaniard's tally by winning the French Open and the US Open the same year.

