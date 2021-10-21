Stefanos Tsitsipas tweets that the next James Bond should be Greek, receives hilarious responses

The race to become the next James Bond after Daniel Craig is heating up, and World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently gave his two cents on the matter. Tsitsipas feels the next person to portray the role of the British secret agent should be Greek.

On Tuesday night, Tsitsipas took to Twitter to express his opinion on who should be the next 007.

"Guys, jokes aside, the next James Bond should be Greek," he tweeted.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Guys, jokes aside, the next James Bond should be Greek. Guys, jokes aside, the next James Bond should be Greek.

A host of witty and hilarious replies poured in, with even the ATP and WTA joining in. While the men's world body asked him to suggest names, the women's governing body shared a photo of Greece's No. 1 WTA player, Maria Sakkari.

Some fans urged Tsitsipas himself to take up the role.

Angela @ange_sach @steftsitsipas @steftsitsipas Oh yea and Stef was just thinking with them luscious locks and the biggest smile I have ever seen you could also play the role of the Joker too, I’m sure Joaquin Phoenix wouldn’t mind 😁😍 @steftsitsipas Oh yea and Stef was just thinking with them luscious locks and the biggest smile I have ever seen you could also play the role of the Joker too, I’m sure Joaquin Phoenix wouldn’t mind 😁😍@steftsitsipas

One fan even suggested the name of Australian tennis ace Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is of Greek descent.

Some fans didn't shy away from bringing in the latest controversies surrounding the World No. 3. Tsitsipas' extended bathroom breaks at the US Open were a hotly-discussed topic, with the likes of Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev criticizing him.

Some tweeps made a reference to that while replying to Tsitsipas.

Ru 🦜 @RuTheRealest @steftsitsipas No we can't have a Bond who hides in the bathroom every time he's in trouble. @steftsitsipas No we can't have a Bond who hides in the bathroom every time he's in trouble.

Daniel Feldkamp @danielfeldkamp @steftsitsipas Agreed! But only if he does not do extended toilet breaks! 😂 @steftsitsipas Agreed! But only if he does not do extended toilet breaks! 😂

∞blueprints @Prototype_rustl @steftsitsipas James Bond can't go on long bathroom breaks in the middle of a fight 😂✌️ @steftsitsipas James Bond can't go on long bathroom breaks in the middle of a fight 😂✌️

Some even chose to bring up his vaccination status. The Greek had earlier commented that he would opt for the vaccine only if it became mandatory on the tour. Tsitsipas even made a series of unscientific comments that led many to believe he could be an anti-vaxxer.

However, in a recent interview, the Monte Carlo Masters champion clarified that he was never against vaccination and also expressed his desire to get the vaccine sometime this year in order to have a "normal life".

Some Twitter users took this opportunity to make hilarious quips regarding the Greek's vaccination status.

J @J03834069 @steftsitsipas The next James Bond should be vaccinated. @steftsitsipas The next James Bond should be vaccinated.

Some tweeps hoped to see Stefanos Tsitsipas' younger brother, Petros, as the next James Bond.

José Luis Ayala @jl_ayala99 @steftsitsipas Petros is going to get a wildcard for the James Bond role. @steftsitsipas Petros is going to get a wildcard for the James Bond role.

Stefanos Tsitsipas back in action next week in Vienna

Stefanos Tsitsipas serves at the BNP Paribas Open

Having suffered a shock quarterfinal defeat at the hands of World No. 27 Nikoloz Basilashvili at the BNP Paribas Open last week, Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently enjoying a mini break. The 23-year-old utilized his time away from the sport to connect with his fans better through a Twitter Q&A, where he revealed different aspects of his life and choices.

Also Read

He also released his latest vlog on his experiences in the Azores archipelago in Portugal, which got rave reviews from all quarters.

The Greek will next be seen in action at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, which begins on October 25. Tsitsipas has been allotted the top seeding at the ATP 500 event.

Edited by Arvind Sriram