Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia watches his ex-girlfriend Paula Badosa in action at Italian Open despite pair's recent break-up decision

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother recently watched the Greek's ex-girlfriend Paula Badosa's fourth-round match against Coco Gauff at the 2024 Italian Open. The Spaniard lost the match 7-5, 4-6, 1-6.

Badosa and Tsitsipas' relationship caught the public eye when they changed their Spotify profile pictures to their selfies. The tennis couple has since featured on each other's social media, notably creating a now-deleted Instagram handle called 'Tsitsidosa'.

Before the commencement of the 2024 Italian Open, Badosa took to her Instagram story to announce the 'amicable' end to their relationship. The couple thanked family and friends for their support. They also wished each other well for the future and urged for privacy.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect," Badosa wrote.

During her recent match against Gauff, Tsitsipas' mother Julia came to watch her play.

Badosa had a good week in Rome, defeating Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, and Diana Shnaider to reach the fourth round, where she was ultimately defeated.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother on the moment she felt proud of him

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Italian open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his mother Julia recently sat down with Tennis Channel for a conversation on the occasion of Mother's Day. She said that the Greek's resilience on the court while being beaten by boys bigger than him made her proud of him.

"When you were small and you were very teeny, the boys at school or on court they could handle you easier than maybe you expected. And you were still there, you were still fighting. Closing little bit and that was maybe one of the reason you grew up into introvert," she said at 5:30.

Stefanos Tsitsipas shrugged off a subdued start to the year by winning his third title at Monte-Carlos Masters, defeating Casper Ruud in the final. He followed it up by reaching the final at Barcelona Open the following week, this time losing to Ruud.

He suffered a shock exit to Thiago Monteiro at the Madrid Open. But he overcame the minor setback by reaching the fourth round at the Italian Open, where he will face Alex de Minaur.