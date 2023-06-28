Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa recently danced together with their siblings in a viral TikTok video.

Tsitsipas and Badosa's relationship has been making the rounds this month after plenty of fan and media speculation. From sharing matching Spotify profile pictures of themselves, tying each other's hair, and making a joint Instagram profile, the tennis stars have done it all.

Tsitsipas even confirmed the rumors and admitted to being in a relationship with Badosa in an interview earlier this month.

On Wednesday, June 28, a Twitter profile that diligently posts updates about the new couple posted a TikTok video shot by Badosa's sister, Jana Badosa. In the video, Paula and Jana, alongside Stefanos and his brother and fellow tennis player Petros Tsitsipas, were all dancing to the tune of a song.

You can view the video below:

Tsitsidosa Updates @OnlyTsitsidosa 🏻 Tsitsidosa Family Tiktok Time Tsitsidosa Family Tiktok Time 💃🏻🎶 https://t.co/MUbJumA2xT

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have often posted pictures and videos of them together in recent times. Earlier this week, the former World No. 2 even trained with Badosa ahead of his title defense in Mallorca.

The couple also have their fun moments, with Tsitsipas poking fun at his girlfriend earlier this week. Posting a short video on his Instagram story, the two-time Grand Slam finalist appreciated her brushing technique and called her a "perfect Wimbledon champion."

"I have never felt such a connection with anyone before" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his relationship with Paula Badosa

2020 French Open - Day Eleven

After days of speculation, Stefanos Tsitsipas first opened up about his relationship with Paula Badosa earlier this month, calling themselves 'soulmates.'

In an interview with Eurosport, the 2023 Australian Open finalist reflected on his relationship with Badosa. He said that he was happy to find such a connection in this phase of his life.

"To be honest: I'm happy and satisfied," Tsitsipas said. "I have never felt such a connection with anyone before. I don't want to sound weird, but it's the truth. I feel incredibly inspired and glad that I was able to find that in this phase of my life. I can do what I love and do it with someone who understands me completely."

The 24-year-old further described what that their love life was like as well.

"I was incredibly interested in her mind. Of course there is an attraction. But there is simply a connection between two souls. It's falling in love with the spirit. This is extremely rare," he said.

On the court, Stefanos Tsitsipas will next lock horns with Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Mallorca Championships. Paula Badosa, meanwhile, is currently recovering from a spine injury.

Poll : 0 votes