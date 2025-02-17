Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden cozies up with girlfriend Catherine in adorable mirror selfie

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi recently posed for an adorable mirror selfie with his girlfriend Catherine Holt. Jaden and Holt have been together for over two years.

Catherine posted an Instagram story of the couple adorably cozying up as she clicked the selfie.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

It is unknown if Catherine was present at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jaden was at the venue to witness his parents successfully defend their Pickleball Slam title. Agassi and Graf defeated Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard to win the $1 million prize. Jaden and his younger sister Jazz posed with their parents for pictures at the event.

Notably, the eldest child of the tennis legends is pursuing a career in a different sport.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden called up for the German national team for World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi has been called up for the German national World Baseball Classic Qualifiers squad. Beginning March 2, Germany, Colombia, China, and Brazil will battle it out for a spot at the World Baseball Classic 2026.

Two out of the four teams will qualify with one spot going to the winner of the round-robin format and the other being the winner of the playoff between the second and third-placed teams.

Jaden, who has played for the University of South California and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League, was named in the squad as a pitcher.

Soon after, Jaden's girlfriend Catherin Holt shared a post about the squad announcement and expressed her pride, writing:

"So proud of you!"

Earlier, Jaden had expressed a desire to create his legacy in baseball. He acknowledged that while Agassi is a big name in tennis, he wanted to set out on a different path.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," he told WKBN in June 2024.

The 23-year-old added that no matter the sport, his parents have always backed him.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added.

Agassi and Graf have won a combined 30 Grand Slam titles as part of 167 total titles. Jaden, with the Germany call-up, has taken a huge step in achieving his goal of making Agassi a baseball name.

