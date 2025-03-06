Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden gushes over girlfriend Catherine as she shares photodump from her 23rd birthday

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden showed love to his girlfriend Catherine Holt as she shared a photo dump from her 23rd birthday. Jaden and Catherine have been together for over two years.

Catherine celebrated her 23rd birthday a few days ago. On March 5, she shared a carousel of images on Instagram of how it went. She visibly enjoyed her time with friends. In the comments, her boyfriend Jaden gushed over her as he wished her again and called her the love of his life. He wrote:

"Happy birthday loml 😘"

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's comment on Catherine Holt's post (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden and Catherine celebrated their second anniversary in September 2024 and the pair regularly share glimpses of their relationship on social media. On Catherine's birthday, Jaden took to his Instagram Story to share an image of the couple and wrote:

"Happy birthday my love ❤️ ❤️ 23 🎈🥳🎉"

Catherine also shared her appreciation for Jaden when the 23-year-old was selected to play for Germany at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden receives a compliment from girlfriend Catherine upon selection for Germany's baseball team

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden is trying to create a name for himself in baseball. Although his parents are tennis legends, he decided to take the baseball route in life.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Jaden told MLB.com over the phone in February. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

Jaden, however, opted to play for his mother's nation, Germany, and found his big break after being selected for the German squad for the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. Sharing the news of his selection on her Instagram Story, Catherine wrote:

"So proud of you!"

The qualifiers consisted of four teams: China, Germany, Brazil, and Colombia. After the round-robin stage, Colombia secured the top spot and earned a direct qualification for the World Baseball Classic 2026. Meanwhile, Germany and Brazil will now face off in a winner-takes-all battle for qualification as they finished second and third.

